Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine changed his bio, and it certainly sparked even more rumors amid trade rumblings.

The Chicago Bulls are suddenly the center of the NBA trade circles with Zach LaVine's name popping up in a flurry of rumors. At this point, it's only a matter of time before LaVine plays elsewhere. LaVine also spoke on those rumors on Wednesday night following the game against the Orlando Magic, and a number of teams should be interested in the shooting guard.

As such, LaVine sparked those rumors even more by wiping his X bio of #BullsNation, as one Reddit user pointed out.

The rumblings of a Zach LaVine trade have certainly picked up this week after reports surfaced of the Bulls looking to make a deal. Teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat have surfaced as options, although the Sixers could be a long shot to land him.

The Bulls have gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season, and having a players-only meeting after the first game of the season certainly isn't a good sign. Moreover, moving on from someone such as LaVine will be tough from a talent standpoint, but it looks more and more as if he wants out, and his recent comments on the rumors certainly suggested as much.

The Bulls fell to the Magic on Wednesday night at home, and LaVine had a team-high 19 points on 6-16 from the field. It could take a while for the market to materialize for LaVine, but at this rate, it just appears to be the end of his run in the Windy City, and the latest bio activity certainly added fuel to the fire.