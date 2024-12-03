The college football regular season is now over as rivalry week concluded things over the weekend. It was a bizarre final couple of days as we saw thrilling endings in eight overtimes and shocking upsets that no one saw coming. There were zero conference title matchups set before the weekend, but all of the questions were obviously answered. Cade Klubnik and the Clemson football team needed Syracuse to upset Miami over the weekend, and the Orange came through. The Tigers will take on the SMU football team in the ACC title game.

Clemson actually lost this past weekend as they fell at home to rival South Carolina, but the game didn't matter in terms of the ACC title game because the Gamecocks are in the SEC. When Miami went up 21-0 on Syracuse, things looked bleak for the Tigers, but a furious comeback from the Orange has sent Clemson into the ACC title game.

Before we talk more about Cade Klubnik and predictions for his performance, let's take a deeper look at both Clemson and SMU.

SMU has surprised a lot of people this year

This is year one for the SMU football team in the ACC, and they have been the best team in the conference this year. Not a lot of people saw this coming. At the beginning of the year, Florida State, Miami and Clemson were looked at as the main contenders. Now, the Mustangs are undefeated in conference play and they are favored over Clemson this weekend.

SMU lost one game earlier in the season as they dropped a close one at home against BYU. The Cougars ended up being one of the best teams in the Big 12, and the Mustangs ended up being one of the best teams in the ACC.

This weekend's game against Clemson won't be easy, but what SMU has accomplished this season has already been incredibly impressive. However, they want this championship and they want a College Football Playoff berth. They can still get in with a loss, but they also very well could be left out.

Clemson is lucky to be here

The Clemson football team really has no business playing for a College Football Playoff spot, but here we are. The Tigers finished the regular season 9-3, but they have just one conference loss. Because of that, they are able to play for an ACC title, and if they win, they will be in the playoff.

Clemson started the season with a blowout loss against Georgia, and then also fell against Louisville and South Carolina. The Tigers aren't that good of a team, but this game against SMU is expected to be close. The ACC is a very weak conference, so Clemson definitely has a good shot at winning this game despite their struggles this season.

If the Clemson football team is going to win this weekend, they will need quarterback Cade Klubnik to have a good game. Here are three predictions for his performance:

Cade Klubnik will have at least one passing and one rushing touchdown

Cade Klubnik is a tough QB for teams to defend because of his ability to run the football. That makes things a lot more difficult on opposing defenses. Klubnik has scored some huge touchdowns with his legs this season, and he will have another this weekend. Klubnik will also make some big plays with his arm.

Cade Klubnik will not turn the football over

This will be the key to the game for both teams. The turnover battle. Whoever takes care of the football will likely win the game. It is expected to be a close game that goes down to the wire, and one mistake can ruin a season. Cade Klubnik will take care of the ball and he will not commit any turnovers this weekend.

Cade Klubnik and Clemson will win the ACC title game 27-20

SMU has taken care of business rather easily this season in the ACC, but they haven't played Clemson yet. This should be a close game throughout, and the Tigers will make enough plays in the end to get the win. Cade Klubnik and Clemson will earn a 27-20 win, and they will go to the College Football Playoff. Selection Sunday will be a sweaty one for the SMU football team.

Clemson and SMU will kick off at 8:00 ET on Saturday night from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the game will be airing on ABC. The Mustangs are currently favored by 2.5 points.

Conference championship preview

The ACC title game should be an exciting one to watch, but this entire weekend is going to be a lot of fun, and every matchup will shape the College Football Playoff. Let's take a look at what will be going in every notable conference.

First off, there are a couple important non-power four conference title games that will kick off the weekend on Friday night. #22 UNLV and #11 Boise State will face off in the Mountain West title game and #17 Tulane will play Army in the American title game. Remember, the highest-ranked non-power four teams get an automatic bid.

The Big 12 will kick things off on Saturday as Arizona State and Iowa State will play at noon ET. That is a win or go home. The loser will not make the playoff.

After that, the SEC title game will get going at 4:00. Georgia is taking on Texas, and both of those teams will likely go to the playoff regardless of the outcome.

In this Big Ten title game, the same is true. Win or lose, Oregon and Penn State will both be going to the playoff. Ohio State was expected to be make this game, but a shocking loss to Michigan over the weekend paved the way for the Nittany Lions.

The other night game this weekend is the one we have already talked about, the ACC title game that will feature Clemson and SMU. Clemson definitely needs a win to get in the playoff, but SMU could still squeak in even if they lose.

Conference championship week is always fun. Enjoy it, college football fans.