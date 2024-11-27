ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the 121st meeting between instate rivals as South Carolina plays Clemson. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a South Carolina-Clemson prediction and pick.

South Carolina-Clemson Last Game – Matchup History

South Carolina comes into the game at 8-3 on the year, they have also won five straight games, including wins over ranked Texas A&M and Missouri. In their last game, they faced Wofford, winning the game 56-12. Meanwhile, Clemson is 9-2 on the year and has won three straight. Since their loss to Louisville, they have defeated Virginia Tech, Pitt, and The Citadel last week 51-14.

Overall Series: Clemson leads the overall series 73-43-4. They have also won eight of nine games over South Carolina, dating back to 2014. Last year Clemson took a 16-7 victory over South Carolina.

Here are the South Carolina-Clemson College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: South Carolina-Clemson Odds

South Carolina: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +114

Clemson: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Clemson

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

LaNorris Sellers leads the way for the South Carolina offense. He has completed 159 of 244 passes for 2,110 yards. Sellers has 17 touchdown passes and six interceptions on the year. He has been sacked 28 times on the year, but he has also been solid in running the ball. He has run 139 times for 489 yards and five touchdowns.

His top target on the year has been tight end Joshua Simon. Simon comes into the game with 31 receptions for 433 yards and six scores this year. Mazeo Bennett Jr. has also been solid. He has 28 receptions on the year with 324 yards and three touchdowns. Nyck Harbor has been solid as well, with 19 receptions for 264 yards and three scores. Finally, running back Raheim Sanders has been solid as well. Sanders has 24 receptions for 268 yards and two scores. He also leads the way on the ground. He has run the ball 165 times for 821 yards and 11 scores this year.

South Carolina has been solid on defense this year. They are 13th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 12th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 18th against the rush and 34th against the pass. Nick Emmanwori has been great this year. He leads the team with 76 tackles on the year while having two pass break-ups and four interceptions. He also has scored two touchdowns. Jalon Kilgore has been solid as well. He has five pass breakups and four interceptions on the year. Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart have been great in the pass rush. Steward has 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Kennard has 11.5 sacks with three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cade Klubnik has led the way for Clemson this year. He has completed 234 of 366 passes this year for 2,761 yards. He has 29 touchdowns this year while throwing just four interceptions. Further, he has been sacked 16 times while running well. He has run the ball 82 times for 375 yards and five touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Antonio Williams has led the way. He has 58 receptions for 689 yards and ten scores on the year. Meanwhile, Bryant Wesco Jr. has been solid as well. He has 25 receptions for 468 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Jake Briningstool has been great as well. He has 38 receptions for 403 yards and five scores. Rounding out the top receivers on the year is TJ Moore. Moore has 27 receptions for 438 yards and four touchdowns. In the running game, Phil Mafah has led the way. He has run 181 times for 1,012 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jay Haynes has 36 rushes for 269 yards and three scores.

Clemson has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed 22.8 points per game this year, good for 39th in the nation. Clemson is 39th in the nation in opponent yards per game while sitting 30th against the run. They are also 64th against the pass this year. TJ Parker has been solid this year, with nine sacks on the year. Meanwhile, Avieon Terrell has a sack, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, eight pass breakups, and two interceptions. Finally, Khalil Barnes and Ashton Hampton both have two interceptions on the year.

Final South Carolina-Clemson Prediction & Pick

Clemson has been the better offense this year, scoring 5.5 points more per game this year than South Carolina. Still, South Carolina is carried by their defense, allowing four fewer points per game than Clemson. Further, Clemson is just 5-6 against the spread this year and has covered just once in their last four games. South Carolina is 8-3 against the spread, and have covered in five of their last six games overall. They have done it against much tougher competition as well, including Alabama and Texas A&M. Take South Carolina.

Final South Carolina-Clemson Prediction & Pick: South Carolina +2.5 (-106)