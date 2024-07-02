Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on the Las Vegas Aces. Our WNBA odds series has our Fever Aces prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Fever Aces.

The Indiana Fever were down 15 points early in the second half in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon against the Mercury. Caitlin Clark and her Indiana teammates were getting popped by Diana Taurasi and the rest of the Mercury. Everyone in women's basketball paid attention when Taurasi made comments about Caitlin Clark's arrival in professional basketball and how challenging the process would be for the Iowa Hawkeye superstar as she moved into the WNBA. Taurasi's remarks, substantively, were not all that controversial. Taurasi was, to a considerable extent, voicing basic truths about the difference between the college game and pro basketball. The story was less about the exact substance of Taurasi's comments and more about the simple fact that Taurasi made the comments in the first place. She didn't have to make them, but she did, and that created an extra amount of spice in the Fever-Mercury game on Sunday. When Phoenix led by 15 in the third quarter, it seemed that the Fever were going to fall to 0-9 in games against teams with winning records in 2024. Taurasi was on her way to a victory, and Clark on her way to another defeat against an opponent in the upper half of the WNBA.

Then everything changed … twice.

The first change was that the Fever outscored the Mercury 25-6 to take an eight-point lead. Clark started hitting some long-range 3-point shots and caught fire to lead an Indiana surge. Phoenix's Brittney Griner left the game for several minutes, and the Mercury's defense collapsed. Clark and Indiana took full advantage.

When Griner returned, Phoenix roared back and took a six-point lead heading into the final three minutes of regulation. Indiana had its fun, but Phoenix once again looked like the team in charge. That's when the second change occurred. Indiana was able to smother Phoenix's offense in the final three minutes, forcing turnovers and shifting the energy inside the building. Clark played great late-game defense and hit clutch free throws to power the Fever to an 88-82 win. Beating Taurasi got the national headlines, but the real significance of the win for the Fever is that they took several punches and continued to fight back. It was their most resilient win of the year, and it was their first against a team with a winning record. Indiana is now 1-8 against winning teams. The Fever hope to build on that result when they visit Las Vegas for another game against the Aces, who hammered Indiana in Sin City earlier this year.

Here are the Fever-Aces WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Fever-Aces Odds

Indiana Fever: +13 (-110)

Las Vegas Aces: -13 (-110)

Over: 175 (-108)

Under: 175 (-112)

How To Watch Fever vs. Aces

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Fever Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Fever are confident about themselves after their big comeback win over the Mercury on Sunday. The Fever showed a lot in that second-half surge and their late-fourth-quarter rally. Given that the spread in this game is a very large 13 points, the Fever should be able to keep this game relatively close.

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Aces are better with Chelsea Gray. Imagine that. The absence of their dynamic guard limited what the Aces were able to do on the floor. Now all players are in their familiar roles and don't have to compensate for a very crucial loss. This team has found its equilibrium again and is in position to bring down the hammer against the Fever, who are probably drained from their game on Sunday versus Phoenix.

Final Fever-Aces Prediction & Pick

The spread is so large that we're not confident the Aces can cover it. Vegas was ordinary on Saturday in a win over Washington. Our recommendation is to pass on this game and wait for a live play.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Fever-Aces Prediction & Pick: Fever +13