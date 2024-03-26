Few names have dominated the headlines this season more prominently than Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark. The Naismith Awards announced their Women's College Player of the Year award finalists on Tuesday, which includes Clark, USC's JuJu Watkins, along with Stanford's Cameron Brink and UConn's Paige Bueckers vying for the accolade.
Clark, in her senior year, is not just leading Division I in scoring with an impressive average of 31.8 points per game, but also in assists, with an average of 8.9. Her achievements have carved her name deep into the NCAA record books, surpassing legends such as Washington's Kelsey Plum and LSU's Pete Maravich to become the all-time leading scorer in Division I women's basketball. Her unparalleled performance has sparked discussions among fans and analysts alike, comparing her legacy with the greatest to have ever played college basketball. With Iowa clinching 29 wins before the NCAA tournament and securing the Big Ten tournament title, Clark's candidacy for sweeping all major player of the year awards seems increasingly likely.
JuJu Watkins, a freshman sensation at USC, making a compelling case for herself. Watkins, known for her game-changing performances including a school-record 51 points in a victory over Stanford, has become a key figure in women's college basketball. Her consistent scoring, evidenced by her ranking first in Division I in usage rate at 43.2%, per Bleacher Report, has rekindled the Trojans' hopes for their first Final Four appearance since 1986.
Paige Bueckers, Cameron Brink also on Naismith's finalist list
Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers, the 2021 Naismith winner, has made a remarkable return for UConn following a battle with injuries, including a torn ACL that sidelined her for the 2022-23 season. Averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals, Bueckers has reclaimed her status as one of the game's most dynamic players, reminding everyone of her pre-injury brilliance. Just in the five games since the the Big East Tournament, Bueckers has averaged 28.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.2 steals. and scored a season-high 32 points in UConn’s 72-64 win over Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday.
“We have the best player in the country, and I’m just saying that because the numbers, in this world of analytics, the numbers say that she is. The whole stat sheet says that she is, and everybody that watched knows it,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said, per Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant. “The stats will tell you one thing: The ten rebounds, the six assists and the four steals. But it’s when they happen and how they impact the game that’s so remarkable. I think this team will go as far as she’s able to carry that kind of a lead.”
Stanford's Cameron Brink also remains in the spotlight, delivering an outstanding season that earned her the Pac-12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. Averaging 17.8 points and making a career-high 20 three-pointers, Brink has been a defensive powerhouse, ranking third nationally in both defensive rebounding rate and block percentage.