California football running back Jaydn Ott is returning to the field Saturday vs. Oregon State, per ESPN. Ott has missed two games in a row with a lower-body injury. California looks to pick up a much-needed win against the Beavers.

Ott is the heart and soul of the California offense. The running back finished the 2023 season as First-Team All-Pac-12, after posting a monster number of rushing yards. He finished 2023 with 1,305 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

In 2024, an injury has slowed Ott down. He has 47 carries for just 135 yards this season, with three touchdowns. The Golden Bears are mired in a tough season, with a 3-4 record.

California football is in its first ACC season

California football has played some tough teams so far this year. The program is in its first ACC season, after leaving the Pac-12. California joins Stanford and SMU in the ACC this year.

The Golden Bears have struggled without Ott. California is dead last in the ACC, with an 0-4 record. The team has lost four games in a row, including the two that Ott has missed. California football played tough in those four contests, but lost heartbreakers to Miami, Pittsburgh and North Carolina State. The squad also played a close game against Florida State.

California needs to get the ship right against Oregon State. Although the Beavers are now an out of conference opponent, California can even its record with a win Saturday. The Golden Bears have lost all their conference games by a combined nine points. It's truly been a season to forget so far in Berkeley.

Ott is considered a top NFL Draft prospect this coming year, so California's offense should hopefully see some energy with him on the field. The tailback is in his third season in Berkeley, and is possibly playing his final year of college football.

California and Oregon State battle at 4:00 Eastern Saturday. The Beavers enter the contest with a 4-3 record.