It's a battle of coastal states as the California Golden Bears visit the sunshine state to face the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. We're live in Tallahassee, sharing our college football odds series and making a California-Florida State prediction and pick.

Cal destroyed San Diego State 31-10 last weekend. Initially, they led 7-3 after the first half. But a second-half surge helped the Golden Bears roar their way to victory.

Fernando Mendoza went 21 for 29 with 198 yards passing, with two touchdowns and an interception. Meanwhile, Jaivian Thomas rushed 17 times for 169 yards. Kadarius Calloway ran the ball nine times for 87 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Nyziah Hunter had four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown, while Corey Dyches had four catches for 48 yards and a score.

The Golden Bears finished with 21 first downs and 7 for 15 on third downs, 473 total yards. Cal was very sloppy on offense, turning the ball over once and allowing six sacks. However, the defense forced two turnovers and registered three sacks. The Golden Bears also committed 12 penalties.

After losing 20-12 to the Memphis Tigers, Florida State is in shambles. Some feel they are cooked after losing their third game in a row and now are 0-3. Yet, they are the favorites in this showdown with Cal.

DJ Uiagalelei struggled, going 16 for 30 with 201 yards and an interception. Also, Lawrence Toafili rushed just four times for 30 yards. Malik Benson had five receptions for 99 yards, while Kyle Morlock had three catches for 54 yards.

The Seminoles had only 11 first downs and went 2 for 12 on third downs, for a total of just 238 yards. Florida State also committed three turnovers and allowed four sacks. Yet, the defense did enough to keep them in the game, forcing a turnover and registering three sacks.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: California-Florida State Odds

California: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +112

Florida State: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 44.5 (-115)

Under: 44.5 (-105)

How to Watch California vs. Florida State

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why California Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cal is doing a great job in their first season out of the now-defunct Pac-12. Significantly, much of that has to do with the offense, specifically the quarterback.

Mendoza has been solid so far. He has passed for 589 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Thomas has been amazing at running the ball. So far, he has rushed 31 times for 241 yards and one score. Calloway has also rushed 18 times for 102 yards and one score. Unfortunately, they are still missing Jaydyn Ott, who is dealing with an injury.

Hunter has been the best receiver. He has caught 12 passes for 143 yards and four touchdowns. Likewise, Jonathan Brady has seven catches for 95 yards, while Mavin Anderson has nine receptions for 70 yards.

The defense needs to keep pressuring the quarterback. Ultimately, Teddye Buchanan has been the best, with eight solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Xavier Carlton has added two solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Also, Nohl Williams has been elite, notching four interceptions and grabbing one in each game. Marcus Harris is also solid, with five solo tackles and two interceptions.

Cal will cover the spread if they can efficiently run the ball with Thomas and Calloway to make things easier for Mendoza. Then, they need to continue to ball hawk and create turnovers.

Why Florida State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State needs to stop the bleeding. Somehow, they are 0-3 despite being a team many believed could contend this season. But now, even a bowl game is possibly in danger. The offense must do more.

Uiagalelei has passed for 666 yards and one touchdown. However, the Seminoles need more from him. Toafili has rushed 13 times for 67 yards and a touchdown. Yet, he only got four touches in the last game and needs to have more chances. Roydell Williams has been awful, rushing 20 times for 54 yards.

Benson has been the best pass catcher, snagging 12 balls for 171 yards. Yet, he still has not scored a touchdown yet. Ja'khi Douglas has nine receptions for 138 yards. Meanwhile, Kentron Poitier has four catches for 94 yards.

The defense has been solid, keeping the Seminoles in the game. Daniel Lyons has three solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Justin Cryer has tallied six solo tackles and one interception. Shyheim Brown has generated 16 solo tackles.

Florida State will cover the spread if it establishes a coherent running game, which will help its quarterback. Then, it needs another strong defense performance.

Final California-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Cal is 2-1 against the spread, while Florida State is 0-3 against the spread. Also, Cal is 1-0 against the spread on the road, while Florida State is 0-2 at home. Florida State has to get it right eventually, right? Yes, they will. But it won't happen this week. Florida State has a major quarterback problem. Unfortunately, it will be the one thing that prevents them from making any headway.

Final California-Florida State Prediction & Pick: California +2.5 (-106)