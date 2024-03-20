The beloved shooter franchise is expanding on the mobile market with Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Check out the details here, including the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile release date, gameplay, and more.
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Release Date: March 21st, 2024
The Call of Duty Warzone Mobile release date is on March 21, 2024. It will be available on Android via the Play Store and on iOS via the Apple Store. Prior to its release, COD Warzone Mobile reached its highest goal of 45,000,000 pre-registrations, entitling players to the following rewards:
- Vinyl – Foes Flame
- Emblem Dark Familiar
- X12 – Prince of Hell
- M4 – Archfiend
- Ghost – Condemned operator skin
- Shoot House
- Rebirth Island
Players can redeem these pre-registration rewards in the CODM Warzone store by April 3, 2024 9:00 AM PT.
The game is rated Mature 17+. For Android devices, the minimum system requirements are as follows:
- Chip: Adreno 618 or better
- RAM: 4 gigabytes or more
For iOS devices, the minimum system requirements are as follows:
- OS: iOS 16 or better
- RAM: 3 gigabytes or more (iPhone 8 not included)
System requirements taken from the respective storefronts.
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Gameplay
Warzone Mobile is a battle royale and will include the iconic BR maps Verdansk and Rebirth Island. It boasts “one of the highest live player count in any mobile FPS Battle Royale Game,” according to the official website, as each lobby would include up to 120 real players. Other maps included are Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrap Yards.
It also features a new Cross-Progression feature that will allow players of Warzone Mobile to level up shared weapons and operators and earn shared Battle Pass XP across Modern Warfare III and Warzone.
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Story
While there will not be a campaign for this game, it’s expected for characters from previous games in the franchise to appear. One example of this is the aforementioned Ghost operator skin. Some maps and guns from other titles in the franchise also got ported to this version of the game.
COD Warzone Mobile releases on March 21, 2024 on Android and iOS.
Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.