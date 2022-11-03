Cam Akers’ huge move amid uncertain Rams future

The Los Angeles Rams had a very unsuccessful trade deadline, and walked away as one of the biggest losers on the day when all was said and done. One move they were widely expected to make involved trading away disgruntled running back Cam Akers. But no move ever came to fruition, and Akers is stuck on the Rams for the time being.

That may seem like bad news, but it looks like Akers’ lost season with the Rams could be set to take a positive turn over the next few days. Rams head Sean McVay and Akers have been having discussions about Akers’ future with the team, and after some good discussions throughout the past week, it sounds like Akers will be returning to practice this week, and he could end up playing in the Rams Week 9 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday he had a good talk with Cam Akers, who has been inactive the past two games and wasn’t traded by Tuesday’s deadline. With the running back returning to practice today, it’s not out of the question Akers could play Sunday vs. the Bucs.”

This is great news for the Rams, especially considering the struggles their offense has dealt with to start the 2022 season. Akers has missed the past two games as Los Angeles explored finding him a new home, but no deal materialized. Now that he is resigned to staying with the Rams, it looks like Akers could be set to turn his season around.

With Akers returning to practice, his status for Week 9 suddenly bears watching. Given the Rams’ run game struggles, they would benefit greatly from Akers’ returning to the field and playing like himself. The Rams made no moves at the trade deadline, but they may get a key piece of their offense back if Akers can return to the field and produce moving forward.