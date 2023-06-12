For the first time in nearly seven full decades, a Canadian won the Canadian Open when Nick Taylor ended the drought of his country in that event by outlasting Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff battle at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto Sunday.

It's been quite an end to the week for Taylor, whose RBC Canadian Open win is also this third overall in his PGA TOUR career. For his historic victory, Taylor also got a message from Ted Fletcher, the son of Pat Fletcher, who was the last Canadian to win the Canadian Open prior to Taylor's success.

“Our family couldn’t be more proud of Nick Taylor’s Canadian Open victory. He overcame an extraordinary amount of pressure and to see him come through in such a magical way was truly unforgettable,” Ted Fletcher said, per Lorne Rubenstein. “The thrill of winning the Canadian Open was the highlight of my father’s career and we are so happy Nick Taylor broke through and could experience the same exhilaration my father experienced 69 years ago,” he added.

Nick Taylor and Fleetwood finished four rounds of golf at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open each with a score of 17-under 271. In the playoffs, Taylor drilled an eagle on the fourth hole to put Fleetwood away and complete a historic run at Oakdale to the jubilation of the crowd in attendance and people from all over Canada.

On top of that, Nick Taylor also pocketed the biggest cut of the $9 million purse in the event that's worth $1.62 million. Not a bad week indeed for the 25-year-old Winnipeg native.