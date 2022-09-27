Candice LeRae finds The Way to WWE’s Monday Night RAW

After taking care of business against WWE’s Alpha Academy in a tag team bout with fellow unofficial Panda Express member Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano’s night was seemingly over; he secured the win despite the best efforts of former NXT son Austin Theory, looked great in only his second official match as a member of the RAW roster, and he even got to hear his music twice, which is always nice.

Certainly, this was a successful evening for Johnny Wrestling, but little did fans know that the former NXT champion was going to head to the back and pull double-duty, as he then had to put on his husband hat to watch on as Candice LeRae, his real-life wife and the mother of his son Quill, made her WWE debut in front of some 12,500 Edmonton fans. Taking the ring against Nikki A.S.H., who was a memorable NXT performer in her own right, LeRae received a generous ovation from the fans in attendance and provided the fans with a few minutes of excitement before taking care of business and leaving her opponent maskless in the corner of the ring.

Folks, you know what this means: The Way is one step closer to reuniting on RAW, and Theory’s life just got a whole lot harder, as his NXT history with the Wrestling family is the stuff of legend and the sort of memories the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in WWE history would likely prefer to keep in developmental. Quick, someone call up Indi Hartwell!