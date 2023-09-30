Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo both weighed in at 167.4 pounds, coming in with 0.6 pounds to spare for their 168-pound championship bout.

Canelo Alvarez 167.4#CaneloCharlo pic.twitter.com/WN4FqA1WIn — Garrett Kerman (@FightAnalystLLC) September 30, 2023

It's all set for the biggest fight of the year, as Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo face off in a super middleweight unification bout on Saturday night. Both fighters weighed in at 167.4 pounds on Friday, meaning they're both well within the weight limit for the fight.

Canelo is the undisputed super middleweight champion, while Charlo holds the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles. A win for either fighter would mean they would become the undisputed champion of the division.

Canelo is the favorite to win the fight, but Charlo is a dangerous opponent. He's a powerful puncher and he's very good at cutting off the ring. Canelo will need to be careful not to get caught in a corner with Charlo, or he could find himself in trouble.

Charlo on the other hand is the taller and longer man and he can utilize his height and reach to keep Canelo at bay and counter him as he comes within range. If Charlo can make it difficult for Canelo to find his range he could potentially win and score the massive upset.

Canelo is the undisputed WBC, WBA, and IBF super middleweight champion and one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. He has a record of 59-2, with 39 knockouts. He is known for his excellent boxing skills, his powerful punch, and his relentless cardio. Canelo is coming off of a win over John Ryder, he won that fight by unanimous decision.

Charlo is the junior middleweight champion. He has a record of 35-1-1, with 19 knockouts. He is known for his powerful punch, his aggressive fighting style, and his ability to take a punch. Charlo is coming off of a win over Brian Castaño in a unification bout. He won that fight by knockout in the 10th round.

This is an absolutely stacked undercard, which is something you normally don't say on such a massive PPV event like we have this weekend. In the co-main event, we have undefeated (20-0, 15 KO) Jesus Ramos Jr. taking on Erickson Lubin (24-2, 17 KO) in the welterweight division which is going to be an absolute barnburner.

Th rest of this fight card is littered with greats with every fighter on weight, let's take a look at the weigh-in results.

Canelo vs. Charlo Weigh-In Results

Main Card (Showtime PPV at 8 p.m. ET)

Canelo Alvarez (167.4) vs. Jermell Charlo (167.4)

Jesus Ramos (153.4) vs. Erickson Lubin (153.4)

Yordenis Ugas (147) vs. Mario Barrios (146.8)

Elijah Garcia (159.6) vs. Armando Resendiz (159.6)

Prelims (Showtime Sports YouTube at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Frank Sanchez (241.6) vs. Scott Alexander (217.8)

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (174.3) vs. Isaac Rodrigues (183.2)

Terrell Gausha (162.4) vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood (162.4)

