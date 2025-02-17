The Vancouver Canucks traded for Marcus Pettersson at the end of January. This move is something the team truly needed. Pettersson is a left-shot defenseman who can move the puck and is very solid in his own end. Pettersson recently signed a six-year contract extension with the Canucks, as well. However, this trade may spell the end of Carson Soucy in Vancouver.

The Canucks signed Soucy in 2023 NHL Free Agency. Vancouver wanted to stockpile defensive depth ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Soucy turned in an impressive performance with the Seattle Kraken prior to signing. He certainly showed his worth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He and the Kraken came within a game of the 2023 Western Conference Finals, in fact.

Soucy is not an offensive defenseman or a two-way guy. He is a legitimate shutdown defenseman who uses his mammoth size to block shots, throw the body, and kill penalties. He won't play high in the lineup, nor will he completely turn a team's fortunes around. But there is a lot of value in a smothering defensive presence down the lineup, especially in the postseason.

The Canucks defender is also different from many trade candidates on the market. He is not a rental player. Soucy signed a three-year contract back in 2023, meaning he is signed through the 2025-26 campaign. Additionally, he has a full no-trade clause, giving him control over this process.

It appears likely the two sides won't be linked together much longer. Vancouver has an overcrowded left side of the blueline. And Soucy has a lot he can give to a contending team. With this in mind, here are two potential landing spots for the Canucks defenseman before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Jets could trade for Carson Soucy

The Winnipeg Jets are the class of the NHL at this time. Winnipeg entered the 4 Nations tournament break with 81 points on the year. They are a legitimate Stanley Cup contender this season. And the Jets are in need of some defensive depth before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadlines comes and goes.

To be fair, the Jets are specifically in need of right-shot defensive depth. Carson Soucy is not a right-shot defender. In any event, Winnipeg's defense as a whole could use some work. The Jets could use some added size on the back end, and Soucy can provide that and then some.

Winnipeg has emerged as one of the better defensive units in the league, as well. Adding the Canucks defenseman would certainly work to improve their ability to prevent scoring chances. Playing in front of a goalie like Connor Hellebuyck could also provide him a boost.

The Jets are trying to win the first Stanley Cup in their franchise's history. A trade for Soucy won't be the final piece to a championship puzzle. However, it could give them the necessary depth and insurance that can aid in their long playoff journey.

The Flames, Canucks could strike a deal

The Calgary Flames are right behind the Canucks in the Western Conference Wild Card race. As a result, it's rather unlikely Vancouver would willingly trade Soucy to a team within striking distance of them in the postseason. Still, with his no-trade clause, the Canucks may be forced to play ball here.

Calgary is an intriguing young team making a push. Rookie Dustin Wolf is playing like one of the best goalies in the league this year. Moreover, they have received bounceback performances from the likes of Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri.

The Flames could still use some depth on the left side of their defense, though. Calgary has youngster Ilya Solovyov waiting in the wings. But adding a playoff performer to the roster could do the young players wonders.

Soucy is a native of Alberta, as well. This combined with the Flames' proximity to the Wild Card could sway him toward waiving his no-trade clause. And would see him join the other side of the Western Canadian rivalry between Calgary and Vancouver.