The New Jersey Devils continue their homestand as they host the Vancouver Cancuks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Devils prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Canucks enter the game sitting at 24-11-3 on the year and last time played the St. Louis Blues. They got on the board early, with a goal from Conor Garland just 1:57 into the game to take the 1-0 lead. From there on out, it was difficult. Jordan Binnington would have 25 saves in the game for the Blues, as the Blues would score 4:22 into the second period to tie the game. In the third period, Robert Thomas broke the tie, scoring a go goal and coming away with his second point of the game, leading to the Canucks losing 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Devils are 20-14-2 on the year and have won four of five games heading into Friday night. They will be playing back-to-back games heading into this game, playing the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. They will be playing at home in back-to-back games and facing a Chicago team that is playing the second end of a back-to-back. That makes the Devils a heavy favorite in the game Friday night.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Devils Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-216)

Moneyline: +110

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How to Watch Canucks vs. Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Canucks are scoring 3.76 goals per game this year, which is tops in the NHL this year. The leading goal scorer for the team is Brock Boeser. He comes in with 24 goals on the year and 15 assists, for 39 points. The total is fourth on the team, but he also leads the team in power-play goals. Boeser comes in with nine goals on the power play this year. Meanwhile, J.T. Miller leads the way in terms of points this year and is seventh in the NHL in points. He is second on the team with 16 goals while also sitting second on the team with 34 assists. That gives him 50 points this year, while he also has seven goals and 15 assists on the power play this year.

Second on the team in points and leading the team in assists is defenseman Quinn Hughes. Hughes enters the game with 10 goals and 36 assists on the year for 46 points, good for tenth in the NHL. Meanwhile, he has set up the power play well, with 16 power play assists on the year. Rounding out the top scorers is Elias Petterson, who is third on the team and 11th in the NHL in points. He is sitting with 15 goals and 30 assists this year, good for 45 points. He also has been great on the power play, with six goals and 12 assists this year on the power play.

The Canucks enter the game ninth in the NHL on the power play this year, converting on 24.0 percent of their chances this year. Meanwhile, they have struggled some when a man is down, sitting 23rd in the league with a 77.3 percent success rate on the year.

Thatcher Demko is expected to be in goal today for the Canucks. He is 18-8-1 on the year four in the NHL in wins this year. Demko comes in with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Both of those marks are top ten in the NHL this year. While he took the loss the last time out, it was his second game in a row over .920 in save percentage.

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win

Note: All statistics are before the Devils game on January 5th with the Blackhawks.

The Devils are sixth in the NHL this year in goals per game, sitting with 3.53 goals per game this year. They are led this year by Jack Hughes. Hughes is tied for the lead in goals and while leading the team in assists and points this year. He enters the game with 15 goals of the year, while having 30 assists, giving him 45 points. His 30 assists are good for tenth in the NHL, while his 45 points are good for 11th in the league. Sitting second on the team in points and assists this year is Jesper Bratt. Bratt enters the game with 14 goals and 29 assists for his 43 points. He is also tied for eighth in the NHL in game-winning goals this year with four of them. Further, his points total is 15th in the NHL.

Meanwhile, Tyler Toffoli is also scoring well sitting tied for the lead in goals, and also third on the team in points. He enters with 15 goals on the season but with just 12 assists. He has not been as good on the power play, with just four goals and five assists this year. The Devils will also have Dawson Mrcer and Nico Hishier in the second unit. Mercer has 12 goals this year while coming in with 20 points. Hischier has ten goals and 20 total points while leading the team in shooting percentage this year.

The Devils have the best power-play unit in the NHL this year. They have converted on 30.6 percent of their chances this year, which is tops in the league. That has led to them scoring 34 power-play goals. They have not been as good on the penalty kill, sitting 25th in the NHL with a 76.7 percent success rate on the year.

Vitek Vanecek is playing Friday night meaning it will be Nico Daws on Saturday. He is 2-0-0 on the year with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. In both of his games, the Devils have scored six goals to get him the win. Last time out, he let in three goals on 26 shots against the Capitals.

Final Canucks-Devils Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams can score very well. Still, the biggest difference in this game is the Devils coming off back-to-back games. While they will most likely shorten some ice time with them playing the Blackhawks on Friday, there is still a chance for fatigue. It will also lead to them starting Daws in goal, who let in three goals against a Capitals team that struggled to score. This should allow plenty of opportunities for the Canucks to score in this one. Take the Canucks as the road dog in this one.

Final Canucks-Devils Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (+110)