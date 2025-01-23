ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Capitals cannot stop winning hockey games, and they'll have another good chance to keep the streak going when they visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. The 2024-25 Capitals season was supposed to be about Alex Ovechkin's record chase and not much else. The front office hoped they'd keep the fans invested in that hype and forget the holes in their lineup. However, the Capitals are now first in the Metropolitan Division and showing no signs of slowing down. They are seven points ahead of the next closest team in the Eastern Conference, and Ovechkin is 21 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's record. Apologies for the Capitals-centric introduction, but it's all anyone can discuss. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Kraken prediction and pick.

Here are the Capitals-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Kraken Odds

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -150

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Capitals vs. Kraken

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: MNMT2, KHN

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals recorded a point in 11 consecutive games, making it not surprising to see how far ahead they are in the Eastern Conference standings. The rest of the teams have gone through lulls and couldn't separate themselves from the pack, but the Capitals have been on a straight upward trajectory since the season's beginning. One criticism of the Capitals' recent run is that they haven't won any games against teams currently in a playoff spot. They answered those questions with a gritty 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night, but people will point to Connor McDavid's absence as a reason why that victory doesn't mean as much. No one will believe in the Capitals until Ovechkin raises the Stanley Cup over his head, but who says that won't happen this year?

Many people wondered how the Capitals would do after they traded Darcy Kuemper to the Los Angeles Kings for Pierre-Luc Dubois in the offseason. It seemed like they were neglecting the goaltender position for a player who hadn't worked out at any of his stops in his career. They then tried to patch the hole with Logan Thompson and made the right decision. Thompson had fallen out of favor with the Vegas Golden Knights, but he is currently one of the favorites to win the Vezina Trophy and should've been Canada's goalie at the Four Nations Faceoff. Look no further than his last five games, as he is 5-0-0 with a 0.80 goals-against average and a .971 save percentage.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have won four of their past six games, climbing them closer to a .500 record. They are still six points behind the last wild-card spot, but they believe they have the tools to rally and make a late push. Their offense will be the thing to carry them, as they have four or more goals in the four recent victories.

Final Capitals-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Kraken had some massive offensive nights recently, but we'll look at their two bad nights against the Winnipeg Jets and Detroit Red Wings as the reason for picking the Capitals in this game. The Kraken beat up poor defensive teams, but they don't fare as well when the competition ramps up. It's hard to bet against Thompson and the Capitals in that scenario.

Final Capitals-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (-150)