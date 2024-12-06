ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference meet as the Washington Capitals visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Capitals enter the game at 17-6-2 on the year, good for first place in the Metropolitan Division. They have won four of their last five as well. Last time out, the Capitals faced the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks scored in the first period on a Tyler Toffoli goal, but Nic Dowd would tie the game in the second. This would result in overtime, where William Eklund scored to give the Sharks the victory in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are 16-7-2 on the year, which is good for first in the Atlantic Division. They have won seven of their last eight games overall. In their last game, they faced the Nashville Predators. Jonathan Marchessault scored in the first period to give the Predators the lead. Still, the Maple Leafs would score three goals in the first 5:06 of the third period, with Auston Matthews scoring twice and William Nylander adding a goal. The Maple Leafs would go on to win the game 3-2.

Here are the Capitals-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Maple Leafs Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +126

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 6.5 (+105)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Capitals vs Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Capitals have still been playing well as they wait for the return of Alex Ovechkin. The Capitals leading scorer is currently on the top line. Dylan Strome comes into the game with eight goals and 26 assists on the year. Ten of those assists are on the power play, plus one of the goals. Meanwhile, Connor McMichael has been solid on the first line. He has 14 goals and 10 assists this year for the Capitals, with three goals on the power play. He is joined by Tom Wilson on the top line. Wilson has nine goals and ten assists on the season.

Aiaksie Protas has been solid from the second line. He has scored eight goals and 13 assists this year while having a shorthanded goal this year. Further, He is joined by Pierre-Luc Dubois. Dubois comes into the game with three goals and 13 assists on the year. Finally, John Carlson continues to produce from the blue line. Carlson comes into the game with three goals and 16 assists on the year. He also has a goal and six assists on the power play.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for the Capitals. Lindgren is 7-5-0 on the year with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. Lindgren has won four of his last five games. Last time out, he allowed five goals on 27 shots, but still took the win over the New Jersey Devils.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The recently returned Auston Matthews leads the top line for the Maple Leafs. Matthews has eight goals and eight assists in 16 games this year. Meanwhile, William Nylander has been great this year and would join Matthews on the first line. He leads the team with 16 goals while adding 11 assists on the year. Further, Matthew Kines has ten goals and six assists.

The second line is now led by John Tavares with Pontus Holmberg and Mitch Marner. Marner leads the team in points, scoring nine goals and adding 27 assists, good for 36 points. Four goals and ten assists have been added on the power play. Tavares has also been solid with 11 goals and 11 assists. He has three power-play goals this year. Finally, Holmberg has a goal and four assists this year. The Maple Leafs also get support from the blue line. Morgan Rielly has four goals and 11 assists, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson has a goal and eight assists this year.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to be in the net for the Maple Leafs in this one. He is 8-4-2 on the year with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. Stolarz is fourth in the NHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage. He stopped 27 of 28 shots last time out in a victory over the Blackhawks.

Final Capitals-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs come into this game hot and as the favorite in odds in this NHL contest. They are scoring 4.08 goals per game this year while being solid on defense. The Capitals are eighth in the NHL in goals-against average while sitting fifth on the penalty kill. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are scoring just 3.08 goals per game, but are second in the NHL in goals-against per game. The Maple Leafs are the hotter team and have the better goaltender, which will lead them to the win.

Final Capitals-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-152)