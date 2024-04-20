As secretive as Marvel Studios can be about its projects, details can often slip through the cracks simply due to marketing materials and merchandise produced for films or series well in advance. It appears to have happened again, this time to Captain Amerca: Brave New World, thanks to a new wave of Happy Meals toys planned for McDonald's.
Fans got a glimpse at the Happy Meal toy lineup after an ad from Brazil promoting McDonald's partnership with Captain America: Brave New World was posted to social media, according to IGN. The lineup includes six characters from the film including Sam Wilson's Captain America and Joaquin Torres' Falcon, but the most notable inclusions were the characters of Sabra, Red Hulk, and Diamondback.
The McDonald's toys are the latest to spoil Red Hulk's apparent design for the MCU, with it first being inadvertently revealed in an upcoming Lego set for Captain America: Brave New World. It also gives a slightly better idea of what Sabra, who is being portrayed by Israeli actress Shira Haas, will look like in the MCU.
Diamondback's inclusion may be the biggest spoiler, though, as there had been no confirmation she would be included in the film.
The version seen in the promotional lineup appears to be based on the Rachel Leighton version, who has been a regular villain in the Captain America comics since 1985. She is most commonly associated with the Serpent Society, which has run afoul of both Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson's Captain America.
Her inclusion in the toy lineup also suggests the Serpent Society may still be appearing in Captain America: Brave New World, despite reports Marvel Studios would be removing the villainous group from the film. It was claimed by multiple alleged insiders the group was set to be cut and replaced with entirely different villains, though no confirmation was ever given by Marvel Studios.
However, it is also possible the McDonald's ad is out of date and was produced before any alleged cuts to the film were made by Marvel Studios.
A New World Awaits
Captain America: Brave New World is set to undergo major reshoots from May to August 2024 reportedly after early cuts were met with largely negative feedback at test screenings. The reshoots coincide with larger reported reworks to the MCU in the wake of multiple box office disappointments, growing disinterest from audiences, and offset issues, most notably being Jonathan Majors domestic abuse case.
Captain America: Brave New World is set to star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in what will be his first leading film role within the MCU. While plot details have been scarce, it will pickup some time after the events of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and feature multiple characters from the series including Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly returning as Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively.
It will also be the first time Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson have appeared in the MCU as Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns, respectively, since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Harrison Ford makes his debut as well, taking over the role of Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt' Ross from the late-William Hurt.
Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to release in theaters on February 14, 2025.