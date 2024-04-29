A new ad for McDonald's Captain America 4 campaign has dropped. It gives a first-look glimpse of Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon. He is the MCU's new Falcon after Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson hands him the mantle.
The ad has been making the rounds on social media. It shows a poster that has the McDonald's logo combined with the Captain America shield. Of course, Mackie is front and center in the promotion of his first adventure as Captain America.
The biggest revelation is seeing Ramirez as Falcon. He takes over the role after Mackie is promoted. Previously, Ramirez was featured in the MCU Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Mackie and Sebastian Stan.
This all comes soon after toys from McDonald's Captain America 4 lineup were leaked online. However, these images consisted of miniature action figures.
What is Captain America 4 about?
While Captain America 4 (properly titled Brave New World) is the fourth film in the series, it's the first with Mackie front and center. He made his MCU debut in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. At that point, Sam Wilson was the Falcon and a close ally of Steve Rodgers (Chris Evans).
He would later reprise the role in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame. At the end of Endgame, an aged Steve Rodgers hands the shield to Sam, passing the Captain America mantle on to him.
The first project Mackie got to lead was Disney+'s Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan. The series chronicled Sam's journey to become Captain America after having the shield taken from him.
In addition to Mackie, Captain America 4 will star Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, and Shira Haas. Harrison Ford will also star in the film as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, taking over the role of the late William Hurt. Liv Tyler, who starred in the MCU's second film, The Incredible Hulk, will make her return to the franchise as Thaddeus's daughter, Betty.
Who is Anthony Mackie?
Anthony Mackie first gained notoriety for his role in the Eminem-led 8 Mile. He'd go on to star in Half Nelson, Million Dollar Baby, The Hurt Locker, and Real Steel ahead of his MCU role.
As his MCU career took off, Mackie began landing roles in other high-profile projects. He starred in Love the Coopers, The Night Before, Detroit, and The Hate U Give from 2015-18. More recently, Mackie has starred in The Woman in the Window, We Have a Ghost, and even had a cameo in Ghosted, which featured previous Captain America star Chris Evans.
Coming up, Mackie will reunite with the Russo Brothers for The Electric State. The upcoming sci-fi film will be distributed by Netflix. The ensemble is led by Millie Bobby Brown, Jason Alexander, Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, and Jenny Slate. There are also several MCU alums in the ensemble including Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ke Huy Quan (Loki Season 2), and, of course, Mackie.