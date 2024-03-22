Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will be down an ally in the MCU‘s Captain America 4 (aka Brave New World). It doesn't sound like Sebastian Stan‘s Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier will be featured in the film.
The move is shocking. After all, Mackie and Stan led a Disney+ MCU series titled The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which was meant to coronate Sam Wilson as the new Captain America.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and the One More Life podcast, Mackie discussed the impact of the move from TV to the big screen.
“When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit,” Mackie confessed.
So, it sounds like Stan won't be featured in Captain America 4. It's a surprising move considering their characters are so intertwined. There's always hope that this is a red herring designed to keep his return a secret. Perhaps Bucky shows up in the third act to help out Sam or in a post-credits scene.
Sebastian Stan was introduced into the MCU in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He would appear in the subsequent two films in the series and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. While he won't appear in Captain America 4, Stan will star in the forthcoming Thunderbolts movie.
Captain America 4
Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth installment in the MCU series. Chris Evans previously held down the mantle from 2011-19. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Evans' Steve Rodgers handed the shield over to Sam in a symbolic move.
However, it was never going to be that easy. Sam had to earn that shield back in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series and ultimately became Captain America by the end. Now, he returns to the big screen for his first solo adventure.
What will Captain America 4 look like?
In a way, Stan's absence may actually work in Captain America 4's favor. The MCU is so intertwined, with characters constantly crossing over into other films. Some appearances have meaning — like Robert Downey Jr.'s small role in Spider-Man: Homecoming — while others, like Benedict Cumberbatch's in Thor: Ragnarok, are unnecessary.
Letting Sam Wilson have his own adventure as Captain America isn't the worst thing in the world. Brave New World can cement him as a true hero and potential leader of the Avengers going forward. During the rest of his MCU tenure, he's always felt like a second-fiddle to other, more notable names.
In Captain America 4, Sam will be going up against Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson). Danny Ramirez plays Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon after Sam hands him the mantle. Harrison Ford will play Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, assuming the role from the late William Hurt. Liv Tyler will make her MCU return as Betty Ross — she hasn't been seen in the franchise since The Incredible Hulk (2008).
Julius Onah will direct Captain America 4 based on a script co-written by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, Matthew Orton, and Onah. The MCU film will hit theaters on February 14, 2025, the first film of the slate for the year.