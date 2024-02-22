The Arizona Cardinals have been held out of the playoffs ever since earning a Wild Card berth in 2021. But heading into the 2024 campaign, the Cardinals are looking to add some much needed reinforcements to their franchise.
Arizona enters the offseason with almost $42 million available in cap space, the ninth-most in the league. General manager Monti Ossenfort and company are planning on being active in free agency, using that cap space to set the Cardinals on a winning path, via Darren Urban.
“We are definitely going to be active in free agency. I don't know what that means because we don't completely control that,” Ossenfort said. “There is a market and players we think are going to be available right now that two weeks from now aren't going to be available. Free agency is full of unknowns in that respect.”
“We will take our chances and there will be times we will find ways to supplement our roster, but ultimately we are going to build this team, and what we are going to be moving forward, through the draft,” the Cardinals GM concluded.
Ossenfort isn't necessarily expecting to back up the brinks truck. Arizona understands that the NFL Draft gives them controllable pieces to build around. But with money to spend, the Cardinals aren't going to just stand idlily by.
Arizona is still trying to find their footing in the Jonathan Gannon era. Year one resulted in a 4-13 record. However, the Cardinals know that Rome, nor Arizona, were built in a day. With money to spend, Monti Ossenfort will look to take his chances and find the best free agents that fit the team's current roster.