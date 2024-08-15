ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Indianapolis Colts! It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Colts prediction and pick.

The Cardinals come into the game after a loss in their first pre-season game. After failing to score in nthe first half, the Cardinals would score on a Clayton Tune touchdown pass to Tony Jones with just 1:55 left in the game to take the lead. The Saint would drive the field though and hit a field goal with five seconds left to win the game.

Meanwhile, the Colts are coming in off a loss to the Broncos in the first game of the pre-season. They gave the Broncos the lead with just five seconds left in the first half, and the Broncos would hold onto that lead. It was a back-and-forth second half, with the Colts scoring three touchdowns, but not being able to overcome their deficit. The Colts would fall 34-30.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals will not be sending Kyler Murray to the field in the pre-season. It will most likely be Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder taking snaps at quarterback. Tune was solid in the first game. He went 15/24 for 163 yards and a score. He will be competing for the backup job against Desmond Ridder. Ridder was just four for nine for 43 yards without a score in his limited action. He did run five times for 39 yards.

Topback James Connor should be seeing some snaps in this one. Connor was solid last year, rushing for 1,040 yards and seven scores during the 2023 season. Many of the carries will go to the two men fighting for the backup job. Michael Carter had the better first game. HE ran seven times for 41 yards with a touchdown. Trey Benson ran eight times in nthe game, coming away with just 21 yards. The Cardinals should also have their full complement of wide receivers. Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to play in this game and will be looking to make his first catch of the pre-season. Michael Wilson and Zay Jones are also expected to play. Further, Wilson, Jones, and Greg Dortch will be fighting for the number two spot across from Harrison.

On defense, Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones will also be looking to show they are ready to help the Cardinal's defense improve in this one. Neither of them recorded any time in the first game. Furthermore, new corners, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Max Melton should also see some time in this game.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

Anthony Richardson should seem some limited time in this game as well. He went two for four for 25 yards in his first game. Most likely it will be simple pocket passes and handoffs for Richardson in this game, before giving way to a backup. Back-up Joe Flacco also saw some time, going three for five for 28 yards. There is also a battle for the third quarterback spot for the Colts. Three more quarterbacks got time for the Colts in the first week. Kedon Slovis went three for five for 39 yards. Jason Bean went four for six for 51 yards and a touchdown. Sam Ehlinger went five for six for 80 yards but did throw an interception. Bean also ran for 24 yards.

Jonathan Taylor also got time in the game in week one. He carried the ball twice for four yards. The running game struggled in general in week one though. Jason Bean was the leading rusher in the game. Evan Hull was second, running eight times for 16 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Tyler Goodson took seven carries, going for 15 yards and a score. The Colts will also see some work to their litany of tight ends. Will Mallory was solid in the first game, bringing in both targets for 31 yards. Mo Alie-Cox also brought in his only target for 19 yards.

The Colts defense struggled heavily in the first game of the preseason. They gave up 279 yards through the air and a touchdown but did come away with an interception. They also allowed 131 yards on nthe ground and three scored.

Final Cardinals-Colts Prediction & Pick

The Colts will most likely take a conservative approach to the game. They struggled on defense in the first game, and with many back-ups playing on defense, they will most likely struggle again. Clayton Tune was solid against the Saints last week and now faces a defense that gave up 70 percent passing and 9.6 yards per pass. Take the Cardinals plus the points in this one.

Final Cardinals-Colts Prediction & Pick: Cardinals +2.5 (-105)