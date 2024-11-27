ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Cardinals are on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Vikings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Cardinals-Vikings Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have not played since 2022. The Vikings won that game 34-26.

Overall Series: The Vikings lead the all-time series 18-12.

Here are the Cardinals-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Vikings Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +140

Minnesota Vikings: -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 44.5 (-114)

Under: 44.5 (-106)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Vikings

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals just had a win streak snapped on Sunday, but that should not take away from what they have been able to do lately. The Cardinals right there in the hunt to win the NFC West, and they have a great chance to keep that going on Sunday. With the way they are playing, it would not be surprising to see the Cardinals come out on top.

Minnesota has not been the best offensive team lately. They are scoring 21.2 points per game in their last five games, which would rank in the bottom half of the NFL in points scored. In fact, their points scored per game in the last five games is three points below their season average. The Cardinals have done a decent job on defense this season, so it would not be surprising to see the Vikings be held to three touchdowns or less.

Kyler Murray has earned his praise from head coach Jonathan Gannon for his play this season. He does not have the greatest stats, but he is consistent, and a great leader. Murray has thrown 12 touchdowns to go along with just four interceptions. Along with that, Murray has rushed for four touchdowns. In the last two games, Murray has thrown for 275.5 yards per game while completing 75.4 percent of his passes. If Murray can have a good game, the Cardinals will come out on top.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

Minnesota is on a four-game win streak and they are playing great football. At 9-2, the Vikings are still in the hunt to win the NFC North. On their four-game win streak, the Vikings are playing great defense. In their last four games, the Vikings are allowing 15.0 points per game, and they have allowed 13 points or less in three of their last four games. If Minnesota can have another good defensive game, the Vikings will win.

The Vikings did sign Daniel Jones, but do not expect that to change anything offensively. Sam Darnold has been the starting quarterback, and he will stay in that role. Darnold has thrown for 2,717 yards this season, which is the ninth-highest in the NFL. His 21 passing touchdowns are fourth-best in the NFL, as well. He is coming off a game in which he threw for 330 yards and two touchdowns against the Chicago Bears, and he has thrown four touchdowns to zero interceptions in his last two games. If Darnold can have another good game, the Vikings will win.

Final Cardinals-Vikings Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. The Vikings are the better team, though. I am going to take the Vikings to win this game straight up.

Final Cardinals-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Vikings ML (-166)