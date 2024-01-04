Carey Mulligan (Maestro) had a hilarious response to a Taylor Swift era question.

Carey Mulligan isn't in any Taylor Swift era.

“What does that mean?”

During a roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter, Mulligan was asked what Swift era she was in.

“What does that mean?” she promptly responded.

After Emma Stone joked that “she's never heard of her,” Mulligan returned to the question.

“Is an era an album?” she asked. “I'd be Folklore. My husband (Marcus Mumford) sings on Folklore. And it's lovely. ‘Cowboy Like Me.'”

Folklore is Swift's eighth studio album. It was released in July 2020 during the pandemic and was the follow-up to Lover.

Taylor Swift is currently embarking on the “Eras” tour. It kicked off last year and traveled across North America, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil. In 2024, Swift will visit Asia and Europe before returning to North America. A concert tour film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, was released in the fall of 2023 and was a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Carey Mulligan is an award-winning actress known for her roles in Pride & Prejudice, The Great Gatsby, Inside Llewyn Davis, and She Said. Her performance in Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman landed Mulligan her second career Oscar nomination. She would go on to appear in Fennell's latest film, Saltburn, as well.

Currently, Mulligan is campaigning for Maestro. In the film, Mulligan plays Felicia Montealegre, Leonard Bernstein's wife. She stars alongside Bradley Cooper, who co-wrote, produced, directed, and stars in Maestro. The film held its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September before being released in theaters in November. The film is now streaming on Netflix.