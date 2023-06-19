World-class manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly moving from Real Madrid to Brazil.

Ancelotti, the 64-year-old manager, will take over the Brazil national team at the beginning of 2024, according to globo.com. The move won’t take place until January 2024, as that is when the Real Madrid manager can sign a deal with a new club or country, with six months left in his Real Madrid pact.

The Italian-born manager has coached some of the biggest, most famous clubs in professional football over the past four decades. His list of former teams includes Reggiana, Parma, Juventus, AC Milan, and Napoli in his native Italy, as well as Chelsea and Everton (England), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Bayern Munich (Germany), and two spells at Real Madrid (Spain).

Ancelotti’s trophy case is already overflowing. He’s won league titles in Italy, France, Spain, and Germany, seven domestic cups, and four Champions League trophies (with two each) at AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Basically, the only trophy Ancelotti hasn’t won is the World Cup. He started his managerial career as an assistant on the Italy national team where his side finished as runners-up in the 1994 World Cup to, wait for it… Brazil.

The Carlo Ancelotti-Brazil tenure won’t start until next year, but that’s still plenty of time to get the Brazilian squad — which had a disappointing quarterfinal exit to Croatia in the 2022 World Cup — ready for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The 2026 Brazil squad will be supremely talented and, no doubt, a favorite to win the next World Cup. Players on this squad will almost certainly include superstars like Neymar, Casemiro, Marquinhos, and Alisson, as well as a few of Ancelotti’s current Real Madrid players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao.

As for Real Madrid, the Spanish giant will now be on the hunt for its fifth new manager in the last five years.