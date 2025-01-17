Carmelo Anthony is finally telling us the story behind the viral photo where it looks like he would “risk it all” for Rihanna. The photo went viral years ago when he was playing for the New York Knicks and was attending the 2014 Met Gala afterparty with his then-wife LaLa Anthony.

During the “Keepin' It Real” segment of the latest episode of the podcast “7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony,” he shared how the viral photo came about.

“We already in there having a good time. Every time a celebrity comes in, the cameras go crazy,” the former Knicks forward said about the afterparty.

Anthony said the venue was “small” and it was hard moving around with such limited space.

“It's commotion when you walk in there,” Anthony continued adding that there are a lot of flashes from photographers. “I finally walk in and get through the cameras and sit down—now I found my comfort zone.”

“All you see is white flashes. There's only one area to go to and I'm like, ‘Please don't come over here,'” he joked. “The flashes is going, so I put my head down and I look up and she's right there posing.”

How Is Carmelo Anthony Now?

Anthony was the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, selected by the Denver Nuggets. He played for the Nuggets from 2003–2011 before joining the Knicks. He played for the Knicks from 2011-2017. The Syracuse alum retired in 2023.

During his NBA career, he became a seven-time All-Star and is third in franchise history for both the highest points per game and for the most three-pointers made. His son, Kiyan Anthony, will continue his legacy as he committed to Syracuse University in November 2024.