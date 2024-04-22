Carrie Underwood is returning to Las Vegas for her “Reflection” residency in one month. To promote it, she shared an image from the Sphere with U2‘s Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton.
The post shows Underwood backstage with Clayton, Bono, and The Edge at the Sphere. In her caption, she called the band “incomparable” and their show “amazing.”
“Remembering how much fun I had at the incomparable @U2's amazing show at @SphereVegas! Can't believe we'll be back in Vegas in one month for #REFLECTION!” the post began, before signing off with hashtags, “#CUinVegas #MemoryMonday.”
Carrie Underwood first gained notoriety for winning the fourth season of American Idol. She would subsequently become a major artist, garnering 16 Grammy nominations and winning eight throughout her career.
Her most recent win came in 2022 at the sixty-fourth Grammys, winning Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior. She was also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “If I Didn't Love You.”
To date, Underwood has released nine studio albums. Her most recent, Denim and Rhinestones, was released in 2022. Additionally, Underwood has embarked on seven solo concert tours and four co-headlining tours (with the likes of Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, and Eric Church).
Her “Reflection” residency in Las Vegas commenced in 2021. The shows take place at Resorts World Theatre. Beginning on May 22, Underwood will return to the venue for 18 shows from May 22 through October 26.
U2's Sphere residency
Beginning on September 29, 2023, U2 commenced their first-ever concert residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. This was a new venture for the band, they are used to touring stadiums and arenas around the world.
The residency was tied to U2's 1991 album, Achtung Baby. They commemorated the album by playing it in full for the very first time. This included tracks such as “So Cruel” and “Love Is Blindness” that haven't been touched by the band in decades.
They played 40 nights at the Sphere from September 29, 2023, through March 2, 2024. During the final show, U2 surprised their fans by playing “40” at the very end of their show. “40” is known as one of the band's signature concert-closers.
Notably, in Underwood's post, drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is not anywhere to be seen. He sat out of the 40-night residency and Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg sat in for him.
U2 is one of the biggest rock bands in the world. They are known for their hit songs like “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “With or Without You.” Like Underwood, they have racked in several Grammys, winning 22 awards out of their 46 nominations.
Lately, U2 has been in the “Songs of” era. This began in 2014 with Songs of Innocence. Songs of Experience and Songs of Surrender subsequently followed. Additionally, Bono wrote a memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story and embarked on his own solo tour. Songs of Surrender tied in with Bono's memoir, as the band released 40 re-recorded versions of U2's past songs.