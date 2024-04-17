U2 is not a jukebox band. Bono discussed the “worthwhile compromise” made with the visuals of the Sphere while comparing their sets to Bruce Springsteen's.
Speaking to the Fair Observer, Bono called the band's Sphere sets a “theatrical arc.”
“You just always enjoy a three-act structure, believe it or not, even though most rock ’n’ roll bands are like jukeboxes. They just play their songs, and it’s great, because it might be different every night,” Bono said. “With Bruce Springsteen, you never know what you’re gonna get when you see him play, which is amazing.
“Bruce is so clever. He creates a three-act structure just with his music every night. But to do it with visuals of this scale, you have to lock in a few things. And so in that sense, it’s a little restrictive. But I think it’s a worthwhile compromise to make,” he continued.
Bruce Springsteen is currently on tour with the E Street Band. In his recent stretch of shows, the Boss has been breaking out deep cuts like “Candy's Room,” “Adam Raised a Cain,” and “Lucky Town.”
U2's Sphere setlist
Perhaps what Bono meant by calling the three-act structure a “little restrictive” is that U2 didn't have much spontaneity with their setlist. The opening and final acts of the shows remained the same for all of the concerts (with the exception of them closing out the final show with “40”).
There was wiggle room in the show's acoustic segment in the middle. “All I Want Is You” was played at 37 of 40 shows and generally opened this part of the show. Fellow Rattle and Hum tracks “Desire,” “Love Rescue Me,” and “Angel of Harlem” were played 35, 23, and 17 times, respectively.
However, the band did dust off some deep cuts. “Sweetest Thing,” “Two Hearts Beat as One,” “Seconds,” “Party Girl,” and “Peace on Earth” were all played during this segment. So, the main show may have largely stayed the same, but they found a way to have some fun in between.
The show's structure
The Sphere shows began with a slew of songs akin to U2's “ZooTV” tour. All of the first eight songs were played in the same sequence every night and were all Achtung Baby songs. After the four-song acoustic break, the band would play the final four Achtung Baby tracks.
The encore consisted of modern and old hits like “Elevation” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.” All of the songs had visuals tied to them. “Atomic City” showed the Las Vegas Strip while “The Fly” featured a code-breaking algorithm. That was probably somewhat restraining for the band as they had to play to synced visuals. But it still came out spectacularly.
This isn't the first time the band told a story through their set. From 2015's “Innocence + Experience” tour onward, the band has largely told narratives through their shows. From depicting Bono's childhood to facing the “Lights of Home,” the band has become accustomed to telling stories in their concerts.
What was U2's Sphere residency?
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere is the title of the band's first-ever concert residency. Beginning on September 29, 2023, the band played 40 dates at the high-tech venue through March 2, 2024.
Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were present for the shows. However, drummer Larry Mullen Jr. sat out the residency due to health issues. In turn, Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg sat in and played with the band.