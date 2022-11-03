Casey Thompson’s injury status ahead of Nebraska’s game vs. Minnesota, revealed

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has ruled quarterback Casey Thompson as a game-time decision for the upcoming home matchup against Minnesota.

“We got a game-time decision on Casey, see if he is going to be able to go,” Joseph said during a press conference on Thursday.

Thompson’s status for Nebraska’s conference clash with Minnesota has been up in the air since he suffered an arm injury during the second quarter of the Cornhuskers’ 26-9 home loss to Illinois last Saturday. He sustained the ailment after taking on a hard hit from Illinois outside linebacker Seth Coleman moments after releasing a pass that ended up in the hands of Illinois safety Sydney Brown.

The interception wound up being his final pass of the game, as he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after feeling numbness in his right hand. The Nebraska offense stalled after Thompson left the game in the second quarter, as backup quarterbacks Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers failed to orchestrate a single scoring drive during their respective time on the field.

Thompson, who has started in each of Nebraska’s eight games this season, was sidelined from practice on Tuesday, although Joseph did reveal on Thursday that the versatile passer made his return to practice on Wednesday. However, Joseph noted that “Chubba took most of the reps” on the day.

Joseph did also add on Thursday that Thompson is hoping to lead the Nebraska offense against Minnesota.

“He’s trying to convince me that he’s going to play,” Joseph said. “But you know my rule as far as injuries. He’s got to tell me that he’s ready to go, but then I got to have enough sense to say you’re ready or you’re not. … Right now, Casey is telling me he’s ready to go.”

Nebraska heads into Saturday with an eye on snapping its two-game losing streak.