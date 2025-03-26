50 Cent doesn't believe Floyd Mayweather owns even close to 100 buildings, especially not in New York City. The rapper and media mogul took to Instagram to call out the boxing legend after his recent claim on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that nearly all of his alleged 100 buildings are located in NYC, per Complex.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

In typical 50 fashion, he didn’t hold back. “All cap detected,” he wrote alongside a clip of Mayweather’s appearance. “Champ retarded anybody buy 60 buildings in New York would make the news. STUPID!” He followed that jab with more shade in the comments, warning Floyd that declaring New York residency could open him up to a serious tax hit: “They will come and take 58% of any income he has.”

Mayweather, in the clip, even admitted he wasn't entirely sure how many buildings he owns. “I think 99% of my buildings are in New York City,” he said, before trailing off with, “I don’t know the exact number.” That was all Fif needed to launch another barrage.

Decade-Long Beef Still Boiling

This is far from the first time 50 Cent has taken shots at Mayweather. The two have traded insults for years, with Fif often clowning Floyd’s reading skills, political stances, and business decisions. Earlier this year, 50 dragged him for calling Donald Trump the “best president in American history,” mocking him with a schoolyard jab: “You know how when you’re in school and a kid eats the crayons?”

Mayweather’s public support for Trump and past defense of embattled figures like Diddy only seem to fuel 50's taunts. Whether it’s trolling his rivals or poking fun at celebrity missteps, 50 Cent’s Instagram remains a one-man roast session.

And it's not just Mayweather. Fif has also thrown shots at Big Meech, Lil Meech, and Jim Jones lately, further proving that when it comes to online beef, 50 Cent stays undefeated. His long-standing feud with Floyd, however, might be the most entertaining—and the most relentless.