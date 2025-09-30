Jared McCain gave Sixers fans a scare when he went under the knife for thumb surgery Tuesday, but he didn’t let the moment pass without a little entertainment. Instead of sulking, the sharpshooter hopped on Instagram from his hospital bed and decided to channel Lil Baby with an impromptu rap session that quickly went viral.

Jared McCain has officially underwent surgery for his torn UCL issue and looks to be feeling quite good after the fact 🎥 via McCain’s IG pic.twitter.com/mjTdHq9GbB — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

This surgery was expected after reports earlier this month indicated McCain would miss four to six weeks. The team hasn’t provided any new timeline, meaning the guard likely won’t return to full strength until early November. Until then, veterans Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon may see extra rotation minutes.

McCain’s setback follows a rough rookie year where injuries cut his momentum short. The 20-year-old averaged 15.3 points in 23 games before a left knee injury ended his season in December against Indiana. He had promised in early September that he was “on pace” to be ready for opening night, but the thumb issue has delayed that goal.

Article Continues Below

Finding humor in the pain

The Sixers desperately need health on their side after last year’s disastrous finish. Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Paul George, and McCain all missed time, and the team’s championship hopes collapsed. Philadelphia lost 31 of its final 36 games, stumbling to a 24-58 record.

McCain, however, showed fans he wasn’t going to let this latest roadblock crush his spirit. In his Instagram video, he cracked jokes about not feeling his arm, talked about finding meaning in the setback, then launched into a verse from Lil Baby’s hit “Life Goes On.” Slurring from the anesthesia, he rapped about life’s struggles while laughing at himself, even pausing to wonder if he was really on Instagram.

Fans lit up the comments. One said Jared McCain sounded like Donald Glover, while another noted he was still clearly groggy from the meds. For the Sixers, it was a refreshing sign that their young guard’s mindset remains strong. If his play matches his personality when he returns, Philly may finally have something to smile about after a brutal season.