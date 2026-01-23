Abella Danger praises Carson Beck after the Miami Hurricanes lost the National Championship.

The Indiana Hoosiers beat the Hurricanes 21-27 on Monday night (Jan. 19), Danger (real name Amirah Day), who is known as a former adult film star, is a full-time student at the University of Miami and is a huge Hurricanes football fan. In her Instagram post, she shared a quick shoutout to Beck.

“WHAT A RIDE Most fun I have had rooting for a team in a LONG time They will be back!!” she began in the Instagram post. Can’t wait to watch the rest of my boy Carson’s career blossom more life, more erryting.”

Why did Abella Danger go viral during the National Championship?

Article Continues Below

Danger was caught during the ESPN broadcast, the adult film star was seen in the audience getting emotional as the Hurricanes trailed behind with seven minutes left in the game. Following the game, she shared her reaction in an Instagram video.

“Even though we lost, I don’t care. Cuz that game tonight proved that no other team deserved to be in the national versus Miami,” she said in an Instagram video. “No other team. Miami deserved that. Everyone counted us out. I don’t care if we lost. Those men out there, they were the best of the best. No one deserved that spot other than Miami.”

Her being seen on ESPN went viral and sparking many fans' opinions online. She spoke to TMZ Sports on how she wished she wasn't spotted on the broadcast.

“I would give anything in the world to not have had ESPN film me, and I am so deeply sorry to anyone I offended with my attendance at the game,” Danger told the outlet. “I wish I could be any other student supporting my team.”