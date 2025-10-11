The Las Vegas Aces made history Friday night by winning their third WNBA title in four years, but it wasn’t just the championship celebration that had fans buzzing. When Commissioner Cathy Engelbert walked onto the court to present the trophy, the crowd inside Mortgage Matchup Center erupted in a wave of boos, and A’ja Wilson’s priceless reaction became the moment of the night, SI reports.

As confetti fell and cameras panned across the celebration, Engelbert tried to maintain her composure. Yet in the background, Wilson could be seen laughing in disbelief, her reaction saying what many fans had already expressed online for weeks. ESPN’s broadcast caught it all, and within minutes, social media lit up with clips and memes of the reigning MVP’s candid amusement.

The boos reflected a growing divide between players, fans, and the league’s leadership. Engelbert has faced heavy criticism since Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier questioned her leadership and claimed the commissioner made dismissive remarks about WNBA stars like Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers. Those comments reignited frustration about how players are treated, and Wilson didn’t hold back her thoughts.

“Don’t play in our faces”

Speaking to the media after clinching the championship, Wilson and teammate Chelsea Gray addressed the commissioner’s reception directly. “When you have great players, you need to treat them like that,” Gray said, calling for the league to better value its stars. “Everybody’s been stepping up and putting on performances that are legendary. We have legends in this league, and it needs to be treated as such.”

Wilson followed with a blunt message: “Don’t play in our faces.”

Their words captured a growing sentiment across the league. For many players, Engelbert’s leadership has felt disconnected from the game’s heartbeat. Collier’s earlier remarks calling out “a lack of accountability” from the league office drew widespread support, turning Engelbert into one of the most polarizing figures in women’s sports today.

But even amid the controversy, Wilson’s performance on the court was untouchable. She scored 31 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and added four assists and three blocks in the title-clinching 97-86 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. Across the Finals, she averaged 28.5 points and nearly 12 rebounds per game, leaving no doubt why she earned Finals MVP honors.

For A'ja Wilson, the laughter during the boos might have been a brief moment of levity, but her play—and her voice—made something far more serious clear. The Aces may have the league’s crown, but the players are still fighting to make sure their worth is recognized beyond the scoreboard.