Allen Iverson has never been afraid to tell the truth about his journey. The NBA legend recently shared one of his most uncomfortable memories. It was a meeting with former commissioner David Stern that left him wanting to “crawl up under the table,” according to Complex.

Appearing on The Joe and Jada Podcast, Iverson looked back on his short-lived rap career from the early 2000s. Known then by his rap alias “Jewelz,” Iverson had recorded an album that faced intense backlash for its explicit lyrics. What followed was a private meeting with Stern, and the interaction clearly left a mark on him.

“When I did that bulls–t a-s rap album […] I was so embarrassed when I hear that sh-t now,” Iverson said. “But we don’t spend no time on that. The most embarrassing sh-t was when I did the album, I had to come here to meet with him. First thing he started talking sh-t to me about a Cleveland Indians jersey […] He’s like, ‘Why you got on baseball stuff? You know you in the NBA.’ I’m like, ‘What?’”

Iverson then revealed how Stern pulled out a sheet of paper and began reading his lyrics aloud, word for word. “I’m sitting there looking like, ‘Yo, fu-k is he doing?’ The man start reading the lyrics, man, I wanted to crawl up under the table. I was so embarrassed, man. The curse words, everything. That sh-t was so embarrassing.”

The Complicated Relationship Between Iverson and the NBA

Iverson’s story reflects more than just a tough meeting. It’s part of a larger tension between the Hall of Famer and the league’s leadership during his playing days. On The Breakfast Club, Iverson recalled how his individuality often clashed with the NBA’s image standards, per EssentiallySports. “They wanted me on a magazine because of my talent and who I was, but they airbrushed my tattoos off,” he said. “So you want me, but you… You know, you want some of me.”

The league eventually introduced a dress code to reinforce its corporate image, which many players informally called the “Iverson Rule.” For years, the former MVP was seen as both a rebel and a pioneer. He was someone who changed how athletes could express themselves while still paying the price for being ahead of his time.

Nearly 30 years after his debut, Allen Iverson remains one of the most influential figures in basketball culture. His story about Stern is not just a moment of embarrassment, but a reminder of the uphill fight he faced for authenticity in a league that wasn’t ready for it.