Anthony Edwards is making lists on and off the court.

During the NBA All-Star Weekend press conference on Feb. 14. a reporter shared that the Minnesota Timberwolves star made the NBA Hottest Players Of All Time list.

“The NBA Research and Development Department ranked you the seventh hottest NBA player of all time. Do you agree with that data?” the reporter asked.

Edwards looked confused and asked the reporter to clarify his question.

“You said what!” Edwards responded, adding, “When you say ‘hot,' what you mean? You talking about basketball?”

“Uh, handsome, attractive…” the reporter answered.

Edwards got shy at the response and turned his head away from the mic and answered, “Ohh man.”

“My old lady ain't gonna like that!” Edwards responded, referring to his girlfriend Shannon Jackson. “I mean, I ain't gonna lie. My mommy and daddy did a pretty good job.”

Behind Edwards on the list made by the basketball fan account was LeBron James at No. 8 and Kevin Love at No. 6. Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade topped the list. Other NBA stars that made the list were Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rick Fox, Tristan Thompson, Nic Claxton, and more.

Article Continues Below

In addition to being named to the “NBA Player Hot List,” he was also selected as the Kia 2026 NBA All-Star MVP, contributing to a successful All-Star Weekend. He was part of the USA Stars team, where he scored 32 points in three games against the USA Stripes, helping the Stars come out on top to become the 2026 All-Star Game Champions.

“It means a lot,” Edwards said after being named MVP. “I love Minnesota, and I know Minnesota loves me. I said I wasn’t going to put on a show for them, but I gave them a show.”

He also got some respect from other NBA legends such as LeBron James himself.

“Love Ant-Man. Everything about him, on the court, off the court. Happy for him,” the four-time MVP told a reporter after the All-Star contest. “First of many All-Star MVPs for him. I love Ant. He got a fan in me, he got a friend in me for life.”