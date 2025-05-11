As Anthony Edwards' legal battle continues with ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard, he is accusing his former flame of “trapping him” by getting pregnant with their daughter in new legal documents.

According to InTouch, Edwards wants to revisit his paternity suit against Howard after discovering her ovulation tracker and how it's possible she was calculating a plan to be pregnant. He is claiming that Howard had manipulative and deceptive conduct and is asking a judge to sanction Howard.

“Her only contacts with the state are in connection with her bad faith attempt to game the system and mislead the Court to obtain a California child support order,” Edwards' lawyer told the outlet.

His lawyer added, “It is clear that the conception of the minor child was a planned-out scheme for Ayesha, who recently attached documentation demonstrating that she was tracking her ovulation around the time that she became pregnant.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves star's legal team also claims that Howard is trying to “bad-faith attempt to game the system” in filing for child support in California. Edwards alleges that they never had a relationship in California and wants her claim dismissed. His legal team also argued that she has not turned in proper filing that indicates she lives in California like a rental or mortgage contract or bills.

“Ayesha has failed to provide any evidence demonstrating that she pays utilities in California, rents a home in California, has signed a lease in California or had any connection to California,” Edwards' lawyer claims.

Edwards' team argues that she filed in California to get a better financial outcome.

“This was a clearly planned financial decision for Ayesha. The parties’ presented their arguments regarding jurisdiction as it relates to child support and the Court made findings in support of its ruling,” Edwards' lawyer continued. “Ayesha, unhappy with the outcome, now attempts to get a second bite at the apple. Her manipulative and unjustifiable conduct should not be condoned.”

“Ayesha’s motion blatantly disregards this fundamental requirement, instead recycling previously rejected arguments while submitting a collection of documents that not only fail to support her position but actively contradict it,” his lawyer argued.

The NBA star filed a paternity case in Georgia for their daughter Aubri Summer Howard who was born in October 2024.

Howard previously told InTouch: “My daughter Aubri deserves a future built on honesty and integrity not decisions clouded by errors or injustices.”

A judge has yet to rule on if Howard will be sanctioned.