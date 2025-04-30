Ben Affleck has won Oscars and headlined blockbusters, but according to him, nothing compares to catching a touchdown pass from Tom Brady, per TMZ. While chatting with Travis and Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast, the Accountant 2 star recalled a surreal vacation moment when he ran a play with the NFL legend—one so euphoric he ranked it just below the birth of his children.

Affleck explained how he and Brady happened to be vacationing in the same spot when the retired quarterback asked if he wanted to run some routes. “I think he was like, ‘I'm gonna blow this dude's mind,'” Affleck said with a laugh. Brady then set the stage like a true showman: Super Bowl. Fourth quarter. 23 seconds left. Fourth & 18. Affleck's only instruction? Run straight and don’t look back.

“I was going as fast as I could,” he remembered, describing the moment with comedic clarity. “I’m wondering, ‘When’s this ball gonna show up?’ Then I just feel it right out in front of me—I reach out, arms extended, and I f****** catch the ball.”

Affleck’s inner athlete takes center stage

Despite years of action roles, Affleck admitted he probably looked like he was moving in slow motion. Still, the successful catch sent him into an emotional spiral. “To this day, aside from the birth of my children, that was the greatest day of my life,” he said. “I called everybody I knew.”

The unexpected moment of athletic glory perfectly blends Affleck’s Boston sports fandom with his Hollywood charisma. The Kelce brothers, no strangers to wild football tales, seemed genuinely entertained as Affleck relived his Super Bowl fantasy with full dramatic flair. Whether or not Brady intended to create a lifelong memory, it’s clear he delivered one.