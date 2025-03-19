During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, one of the New York Knicks' biggest fans, Ben Stiller, recalled an experience with iconic singer Taylor Swift.

About a decade ago, Stiller took his son to a Knicks game and saw Swift. He FaceTimed his daughter, who is a big Swiftie, and Swift talked to her, as he recalled on the New Heights podcast.

“I went to a Knicks game with Taylor. She was there — this was about 10 years ago — and I was there with my son. We FaceTimed my daughter, who's a huge Swiftie,” Stiller recalled. “We had the best time. She was incredible.”

Clearly, the moment meant a lot to Stiller, and Travis opened the door to Swift coming to a Knicks game in the future. “I could hook that up,” Stiller said to him about bringing them to a game. Perhaps they will recreate the moment a decade later.

Stiller is a known Knicks fan. He was posting on X, formerly Twitter, about the game while at the Oscars. He is frequently posting on X about the team and their latest wins and losses.

Travis Kelce and Ben Stiller got to work together when filming Happy Gilmore 2. They will both appear in the upcoming sequel, which is being released by Netflix.

Previously, Stiller had a cameo in Happy Gilmore in 1996. He is one of the many familiar faces returning from the first movie. Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen will both return in the sequel.

Kelce is one of the many sports figures appearing in the movie. Professional wrestlers Becky Lynch and Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) will both be featured in it as well. Reggie Bush will also be in it. Additionally, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Margaret Qualley, and Benny Safdie also have roles.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Of course, Travis Kelce agreed with Ben Stiller when he called Taylor Swift “incredible” following their experience at the Knicks game. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been dating the singer since 2023.

They have been going steady since then. Kelce first called her out on his New Heights podcast, recalling an experience seeing the Eras Tour and hoping to meet her after.

However, Swift did not greet her fans after the game. The call-out worked, though, as Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game of the 2023 season against the Chicago Bears.

Throughout the rest of the season, she attended 12 more games, including Super Bowl 58. She also attended several games in 2024, including Super Bowl 59.