Over the last few weeks, rumors circulated that Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding took place, tying the knot and beginning their marriage.

However, this might not be the case. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Zendaya conceded that the viral AI-generated photos of her alleged wedding with Holland even “fooled” her family and loved ones, causing some to be upset they weren't invited to the big day. Judging by her comments, it may not have taken place yet.

“Many people have been fooled by them. While I was just out and about it in real life, people were like, ‘Oh my God. Your wedding photos are gorgeous.' And I was like, ‘Babe, they're AI. They're not real,'” she said of the fake pictures.

To completely throw cold water on the rumors, Zendaya unveiled a “video” from her actual wedding. Of course, they photoshopped Holland's head onto what appears to be Robert Pattinson's body from their upcoming movie, The Drama, in an exaggerated manner.

Did Zendaya and Tom Holland have their wedding?

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The topic of Zendaya and Holland's wedding has been at the center of the news for a few weeks. It began after her stylist, Law Roach, told Access Hollywood that the wedding “already happened” at the Actors Awards.

Naturally, this sent the internet into a frenzy, and AI-generated photos of the ceremony surfaced shortly after. Zendaya's mom even cryptically weighed in, responding to the video by saying, “The laugh…”

So, it wasn't clear if the couple tied the knot. Judging by her comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Zendaya and Holland are keeping it private. If they did, expect them to announce it when they feel the time is right.

Zendaya and Holland have been together for a number of years now. He proposed to her in December 2024, and now, fans are waiting for their nuptials.