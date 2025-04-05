Jordon Hudson has a customized gift she can wear to future games courtesy of her boyfriend, Bill Belichick. The former cheerleader who's dating eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach teased the gift she received on her birthday.

Hudson spoke to her followers on Instagram Friday (April 4) as she showed off her custom North Carolina apparel. Belichick was named the head coach of the university's football team back in January.

The former Patriots coach gifted his girlfriend, whom he began dating in 2023, a customized North Carolina jersey with her name and No. 24, referencing her new age, and also a bouquet of red roses.

Hudson also showed off a beaded red bag by STAUD with a snake design and flowers referencing the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Snake. The luxury bag retails for almost $300.

Belichick's birthday is right around the corner as he will turn 73 on April 16, so Hudson has to now top his gifts.

Jordon Hudson Shares Feelings On Age Gap With Bill Belichick

Since the two went public with their romance, they have been on the receiving end of a lot of negative social media comments for their age difference.

While a lot of the discourse on social media has been primarily fans, it's not only trolls that are mocking the age gap between Belichick and Hudson. During the NFL Honors ceremony, Hudson's age was a punchline in Snoop Dogg's monologue.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time. I mean, I remember back when the [Dallas] Cowboys was good. I remember back when the [Kansas City] Chiefs was bad,” the rapper said during the February 6 awards show. “And I remember when, what was it, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

"Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet." @SnoopDogg didn't hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

While the couple has received some backlash to their relationship, Hudson has taken it on the chin and has defended her romance with the head coach. For Valentine's Day, Hudson shares a heartfelt sentiment about the love she shares for Belichick amid the online discourse about their relationship.

“There is no objective criteria for what constitutes someone’s worthiness of love,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of the two. “We do not need to justify ‘why' we love a particular person.The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation.”

“Love does not discriminate against sex, skin color, religion, age, or ability,” she continued. “Love does not fluctuate along with someone’s body weight. … Love is not to be judged. It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love.”