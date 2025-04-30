Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is reminding fans how they met amid backlash from a recent interview.

Hudson shared a photo of the book Belichick gave her in honor of their “meetiversary.” The former New England Patriots coach gave her the Deductive Logic textbook with a note inside.

“Jordon, thanks for giving me a course on logic!” the University of North Carolina coach wrote in 2021 per Page Six. “Safe travels!”

Hudson expanded on the first time they met in the caption, “February 11th, 2025 ➡️ February 11th, 2021. Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later.”

The former college cheerleader added hashtags: “#LoveIsNotLogical #EvenThoughItKindOfIs #Ironic.

“P.S. — @nfl , that Championship Ring is mine,” Hudson concluded her caption.

On Monday, Belichick was interviewed by CBS Mornings for his upcoming book, The Art of Winning, when Hudson created a viral moment when the coach was asked how they met.

CBS journalist Tony Dokoupil asked about the couple's nearly 50 year age gap to which Belichick responded, “Never been too worried about what anybody else thinks. Just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what’s right,” he said.

Dokoupil followed up asking Belichick, “How did you guys meet?” That's when Hudson interjected, “Not talking about this.”

Dokoupil then asked, “No?” and Hudson responded, “No.”

In a voiceover, Dokoupil is heard saying, “Neither one of them is comfortable commenting on” their relationship which reportedly began in 2023. He added that Hudson had a “constant presence during our interview.”

"We're not talking about this." Jordon Hudson interrupts Bill Belichick's CBS Sunday interview when he's asked how they met 😳 pic.twitter.com/LvncZ88UVY — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hudson's reaction to the question gained even more traction online with many online users sharing their opinion on the incident. Many criticized Hudson for being “controlling” and Belichick for appearing “weak.”

Following the awkward interview, Hudson reposted several responses from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy's post.

“My Sunday morning routine is always coffee and CBS Sunday Morning. It’s a feel good show. The opposite of controversial. So image my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen. Like I was squirming in my seat,” Portnoy wrote.

Hudson shared many takes from his post that agreed with why she chose to speak up during the interview.

“Nothing awkward about it. Imagine a private person wanting to keep their private life private. Shocking,” one user wrote.

My Sunday morning routine is always coffee and CBS Sunday Morning. It’s a feel good show. The opposite of controversial. So image my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen. Like I was squirming in my seat pic.twitter.com/1p6XjwsTfk — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I see a woman who cares about her man and doesn’t want him to be screwed around by the media,” another user wrote.

My Sunday morning routine is always coffee and CBS Sunday Morning. It’s a feel good show. The opposite of controversial. So image my surprise this morning when they had the most awkward Bill Belichick interview I’ve ever seen. Like I was squirming in my seat pic.twitter.com/1p6XjwsTfk — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The interview was so supposed to be about his new book about his dad at Navy. They were wearing Navy for this reason,” another user reacted.

Why are BOTH Belichick and his girlfriend wearing Navy clothing (and not UNC)??? https://t.co/oCy5SnWKzZ — Doug Kezirian (@DougKezirian) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

While that moment made the final edit of the now-viral interview, according to TMZ Sports that was not the only time that Hudson interjected during the taping. The publication reports that the she even chimed in when Belichick was “answering questions about football, she would stop and correct him.” The outlet also added that there was a moment that she stormed out of the interview and wanted the coach to follow her. It's unclear if Belichick did but it did delay the taping by 30 minutes.