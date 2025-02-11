Blake Lively had other plans.

It shocked fans when Lively, who is best friends with Taylor Swift, was absent from the Kansas City Chiefs suite during Super Bowl 59, but why? According to a source from Us Weekly, Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds decided to opt out of this year's festivities.

“She was hoping to do some traveling before A Simple Favor 2,” a source told the publication. “And she and Ryan [Reynolds] are keeping a low profile at the moment.”

Fans suspected that because of the legal battle between Lively and Justin Baldoni — Lively's costar and director in It Ends With Us — there has been a rift in the actress’s friendship with Swift. The pop star's involvement in the film is on the soundtrack, where her song “My Tears Ricochet” was used in the trailer as well as a scene in the movie.

“Taylor has always been Blake’s friend, but Taylor doesn’t have any involvement in the case. She wasn’t part of the movie,” the insider told the publication. “Taylor was not a producer on the film and had no creative involvement.”

The insider added, “While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve. Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened.”

Lively is suing Baldoni for “sexual harassment” and for attempting to run a “smear campaign” against her. Baldoni followed up with his own lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million.

Swift was mentioned in an alleged text conversation between Lively and Baldoni per his complaint. Lively allegedly referred to Swift and Reynolds as her “dragons” when they met with the director at a Manhattan penthouse.

The Grammy winner has not responded to Baldoni's complaint or any legal matter regarding It Ends With Us.

What Is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Up To After Super Bowl 59?

Now that the NFL season is over, Travis Kelce and Swift are taking a break. A source told Page Six that Swift “knows how hard” Kelce has “worked all season and was thrilled to be at the Super Bowl to show her support.”

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 on Sunday (Feb. 9).

“Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard, but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome,” the insider told the publication.

While the outcome was not in Kelce's favor, he is not giving up on Chiefs Kingdom.

“This team is going to fight until the end forever, and you saw that,” he told reporters after the game. “Even with the score late, we’re always going to fight.”

Swift also suffered a loss recently as she was up for six Grammys last week but ended up walking away with none. However, the two are looking forward to the future.

“They knew that Taylor’s Eras Tour would be wrapping in December and football season would be coming to an end now so they had planned for this time to focus on some alone time to just be together,” the insider added.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since the summer of 2023 and both have had a busy 2024 with the singer's Eras Tour and Kelce's preparation for the Super Bowl.

According to the source the couple is “looking forward to enjoying some downtime.”