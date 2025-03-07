Brenda Song isn’t just another celebrity Lakers fan—she’s a self-proclaimed “psychotic” supporter with a basketball IQ that might rival some analysts, per Sportskeeda. Her passion for Kobe Bryant and the Lakers runs deep, cemented through years of dedicated fandom, emotional investment, and a firsthand experience of the franchise’s historic moments.

A True Lakers Diehard

Song revealed in a recent interview on Mythical Kitchen with Josh Scherer that she once watched all 82 Lakers games in a season, fueled by her admiration for Bryant. Song didn't have a casual devotion—she kept a life-size cutout of the Lakers legend in her home. When Scherer mentioned Vlade Divac, she immediately pointed out that the Lakers traded him to land Bryant in the 1996 NBA Draft. Scherer, taken aback by her quick recall, called her a “sicko.” Song didn’t back down, doubling down on her obsession: “Oh, I’m psychotic. Oh, psychotic.”

Song’s Lakers love even took a toll on her health. She recounted how, as a young fan, she hyperventilated so badly after the Lakers’ dramatic Game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings in the 2002 Western Conference Finals that she had to be taken to the hospital. Her family, ironically Kings fans, had to care for her as she recovered from the emotional whirlwind of one of the most intense playoff series in NBA history.

The Legacy of Kobe Bryant in Her Life

For Song, Kobe Bryant wasn’t just a player—he was a symbol of excellence and dedication. She described his final game on April 13, 2016, as “the end of an era.” That night, Bryant dropped 60 points against the Utah Jazz, capping off an illustrious career with a performance that encapsulated his legendary status. Song commemorated the moment by posting a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, showing off her 2009 Lakers championship ring and expressing her gratitude for Bryant’s impact on basketball and her own life.

From Disney Channel fame to a courtside seat as a devoted Lakers fan, Brenda Song’s journey showcases how sports can deeply shape personal identity. Her emotional connection to the game and Kobe Bryant’s legacy is a testament to how basketball transcends competition and becomes a defining part of people’s lives.