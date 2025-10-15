Brittany Mahomes does not play when it comes to Patrick Mahomes.

The mom of three took to Instagram to share her own message to Detroit Lions' Terrion Arnold mocked the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. The original features WWE star AJ Styles celebrating what he thought would be a win against The Undertaker at WrestleMania. The meme is used across social media to demonstrate that the person smiling is not aware of what is to come. In Arnold's meme, he replaced Styles with Patrick to indicate that the Lions would prevail Sunday night.

However, that's not what went down in the slightest. The Chiefs defeated 30-17, and Brittany took advantage of the team's win by trolling Arnold. To add fuel to the fire, according to a screenshot from Daily Mail, Brittany reposted Arnold's meme as well as several key moments from the game.

Chiefs-Lions Sunday Night Football brawl

The meme was the least of everyone's worries as the game concluded, a massive brawl erupted on the field which led in Lions' Brian Branch getting suspended for one game. Branch, who is a defensive back for the Lions, initiated the fight that broke out when he punched Kansas City wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“I did a real childish thing,” Branch said. “I'm tired of people doing stuff in between plays and refs don't catch it. They be trying to bully me out there. I shouldn't have did it, it was childish.”

Due to Branch's actions, he will miss the Lions' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Monday Oct. 20. Branch will also be fined $76,624 for one one-game suspension. This marks the fourth time he has been fined this season.

Video from the game showed that once Patrick found out what was happening on the field, he ran to help out his teammates.

HUGE FIGHT IN CHIEFS-LIONS MAHOMES STEPS IN!! pic.twitter.com/85Gst4NWGB — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 13, 2025

Prior to the brawl, Patrick attempted to shake Branch's hand which he publicly ignored and the Chiefs quarterback just shrugged off. The three-time Super Bowl champion spoke to NBC Sports following the brawl and wants to just keep a positive perspective despite how the game ended with the fight.

“We play the game in between the whistles,” Mahomes told NBC Sports. “They can do all the extra curricular stuff in between the whistles. I thought we played a great game today. And we'll keep this momentum moving forward.”

The Chiefs' next game will be against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.