Just months after having her third baby with husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes is back in the gym and showing off her postpartum body.

On March 19, 2025, Mahomes posted a video on her Instagram Stories of her in the gym (via TMZ). She throws one of her older children in the air in the video. She also showed off a mirror selfie from the workout session, and she captioned the post, “How much pink is too much?” in reference to her outfit.

The posts come only two months after giving birth to her third child, making it even more impressive. It remains unclear if she will continue to update her fitness journey after her third baby.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' third baby

On January 12, 2025, Brittany Mahomes gave birth to her third baby with her husband, Patrick. They named their baby girl Golden Raye Mahomes. Previously, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes had two other children. They had a boy and a girl before Golden Raye was born in 2025.

Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts. They have been together for over a decade since 2012. They got married in March 2022 after being engaged for over a year prior.

Of course, they are now enjoying their offseason before Patrick needs to go back to work with the Chiefs. They are coming off a disappointing Super Bowl 59, in which they were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs were attempting to complete the first-ever three-peat in NFL history. They won the last two Super Bowls against the Eagles and San Fransisco 49ers.

Now, they are going back to the drawing board. Fans will have to wait a few more months to see how the Chiefs rebuild after the embarrassing loss.

Throughout his career, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls. He has also been named Super Bowl MVP in all three games.

He is a two-time NFL MVP and has been named to the Pro Bowl six seasons. Mahomes has been named to three-time All-Pro teams as well (two First-team, one Second-team).