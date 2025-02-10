Patrick Mahomes' wife is Brittany Mahomes. Patrick is one of the biggest stars in the NFL today as quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs selected Mahomes 10th overall in 2017 and has taken the league by storm ever since.

Patrick has won two NFL MVPs and three Super Bowl MVPs after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 in 2024, and he led the Chiefs to their third-straight Super Bowl after the 2024 season, however, they lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles. This has helped Patrick Mahomes build a net worth of $90 million.

Previously, he led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory since 1970 when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. Mahomes is a massive star as a NFL player, but this is about Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes.

Brittany and Patrick officially tied the knot in 2022, and she is also a massive star in her own right. You could even argue that Brittany is the most well-known spouse of any active NFL player.

Who is Brittany Mahomes?

Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts. They met at Whitehouse High School in Texas and started dating when Patrick was in 10th grade and Brittany was in 11th grade — and they have been together ever since.

Brittany Mahomes' background

Despite Patrick being known as one of the top athletes in the USA, Brittany has her share of athletic fame as well. She went to the University of Texas at Tyler to play college soccer while she finished her kinesiology degree.

Brittany played the forward position for the UT Tyler Patriots. She scored 31 goals, had 16 assists, and helped the team to a 56-13-5 record during her stellar four-year career.

Right after graduating in 2017, she signed a professional soccer contract with UMF Afturelding.

“I didn't even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school,” she said to Tyler Morning Telegraph. “Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer. An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland, and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love.”

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes' relationship

Both Patrick and Brittany turned professional in 2017. She went pro in Iceland, while the Chiefs selected him in the first round of the NFL Draft.

After her professional stint, Brittany went back to the U.S. and moved to Kansas City with Patrick. She became a fitness trainer and eventually launched her own brand, Brittany Lynne Fitness.

While Brittany is not playing soccer herself anymore, she is now a proud part-owner of the Kansas City Current. It is an expansion team founded in December 2020 and now playing in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Despite the pandemic in 2020, it was a good year for Patrick and Brittany. The quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. The Chiefs also extended Mahomes’ contract with a 10-year, $450 million deal.

During the Chiefs’ ring ceremony, Patrick Mahomes wasn’t the only one to leave with a ring. He proposed to Brittany in front of a beautiful flower wall alongside a “Will You Marry Me” light-up sign.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes expand their family

Then Brittany announced on Instagram that she and Mahomes were expecting their first child. On Feb. 21, 2021, she took to Instagram once again to share the news of the arrival of the newest family member: Sterling Skye Mahomes.

2022 was another huge year for Patrick and Brittany. The couple tied the knot in March and then later announced they were expecting a second child. That second child came in late November: Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

The Mahomes announced the sex of the newest member of their family on the way in July 2024. Patrick and Brittany's third child was a girl.

Fortunately for Patrick, the Chiefs earned the No. 1 seed for the 2025 NFL Playoffs, which guaranteed they would be off the week the baby was due so Patrick would be able to be with Brittany for the birth of their third child. Golden Raye was born on Jan. 12.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is continuing to crush it on the field. Brittany is often seen at his games cheering him on, and she can be pretty outspoken on social media about Chiefs games. She has more than 388,000 Twitter followers and more than 2.1 million on Instagram, so she has built up quite the following herself.

Now that Patrick's teammate Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift, Brittany has started hanging with Swift. This is one of the biggest power couples going in the NFL, and now you know more about Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes.