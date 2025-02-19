Bronny James' girlfriend is Parker Whitfield, who comes from a celebrity family in her own right and attended Sierra Canyon High School. Bronny James followed in his father's footsteps, Lebron James, on the way to the NBA. And he looks to be doing it off the court by dating his high school sweetheart.

Bronny James was a consensus four-star recruit from his days playing basketball at Sierra Canyon and enrolled at USC after considering other offers from Ohio State and Oregon. James was a projected Top 10 pick entering the season, but a cardiac arrest episode in a preseason practice put a damper on the season, to say the least.

James returned five months later and appeared in the final 25 games of the season. He averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19.3 minutes per game.

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted James with the 55th-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He debuted in the Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, making him and LeBron James the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA.

Bronny James scored his first bucket nine days later, fittingly against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has been back and forth to the G-League for most of the season and had a career-high 31 points in one of the games.

There are some doubters about James' future, but it's hard to bet against someone with his genetics not figuring it out enough to at least have a respectable career. However, let's get to know the woman by his side, at least figuratively, Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield.

Who is Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield?

Parker Whitfield's connection with James comes from attending the same high school. Whitfield was a Sierra Canyon High School student and was a member of the school's softball team when James was starring on the basketball team.

They also have the connection of coming from a well-known family, as Whitfield's parents are both actors. She also has a younger brother, Dre Whitfield.

Parker Whitfield didn't follow James to USC but attended a historically Black women's college in Atlanta. She is in her sophomore year at Spelman College.

The relationship came to light when the pair attended Lebron James' tournament games at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bronny James and Parker Whitfield's famous parents

Of course, Bronny James is the son of basketball legend Lebron James, which has been a well-covered story since he joined his father on the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Whitfield has some historic bloodlines as well.

Her mother, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, starred in movies like A Low Down Dirty Shame, I Am Legend, and The Great White Hype. Richardson-Whitfield not only reserved her acting for films but also appeared on some prominent television shows. She has been on Criminal Minds and House while also starring in Eureka.

Parker's father is Dondre T. Whitfield. He is a three-time Emmy nominee, appearing in films with Kevin Hart, Michael B. Jordan, John Travolta, and Helen Mirren. Whitfield hasn't been in as many starring roles as his wife, but he is a staple in Hollywood.

Ironically, Richardson-Whitfield recently did directorial work on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which followed Magic Johnson and the Showtime Lakers. The connections run deep for Richardson-Whitfield and Bronny James. She was the first Black woman to earn an Emmy Nomination for drama directing for her work on the show.

Parker Whitfield and Bronny James have been together since 2002, sharing their son Dre. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Bronny James' girlfriend, Parker Whitfield.