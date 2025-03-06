Caitlin Clark rarely loses a shooting contest. The Iowa legend and WNBA star has built a career on draining buckets with ease. But when it comes to mini-hoops? That’s another story. On a recent episode of The Eli Manning Show, Clark faced off against the two-time Super Bowl champion in a Pop-A-Shot contest, and the results were unexpected, per TMZ. Manning, known for taking down GOATs on the football field—namely Tom Brady—proved he's got some hidden skills on the hardwood, defeating Clark 76-51.

Manning Finds His Groove, Clark Stays Humble

Clark got off to a solid start, but as the game went on, Manning caught fire. At one point, Clark even admitted, “I’m bad at Pop-A-Shot,” as Manning pulled away with the win. When it was all over, she kept things lighthearted, giving the Giants legend his flowers.

“Give it up for Eli,” Clark said. “He's gonna give me lessons.”

Manning, seemingly as surprised as anyone, admitted that while he plays a lot of these mini-games on his show, this might have been his first real win. Clark responded with a laugh: “Wow, I'm honored to be the first.”

A Competitive Fire That Won’t Fade

Caitlin Clark may have taken the L this time, but given her competitive nature, it wouldn’t be surprising if she starts perfecting her Pop-A-Shot game. The next time she and Manning cross paths, expect a rematch—and maybe a different result.

For now, though, Manning gets to enjoy his rare basketball bragging rights.