The Indiana Fever is shouting out all the celebrities they want to pull up at Indiana Fever games this season. Caitlin Clark shared that she is requesting that a certain New York Knicks superfan be present.

“Timothée Chalamet,” Clark answered. “I think we're going to get him to a game.”

Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston are hoping that Sinners actor, Micheal B. Jordan makes an appearance. DeWanna Bonner is asking that tennis great Serena Williams shows up. Lexie Hull has her eyes set on singer Noah Kahan coming through and has a special request for the “Stick Season” crooner.

“Noah Kahan, I've been listening to a lot of your music so I'd love for you to see you courtside at one of our games this year,” Hull said before asking Kahan for a favor. “If you want to perform for us after the game that'd be cool too.”

Sophie Cunningham is requesting Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber pull up to a Fever game, and Natasha Howard would love to see multihyphenate creative Teyana Taylor show up.

they were asked what celebrity they want to see courtside at a game Caitlin “Timothée Chalamet I think we’re gonna get him to a game so. Timmy he’ll be here.” Aliyah “Michael B. Jordan come on courtside Indiana Fever game it’s gonna be so lit.” pic.twitter.com/U0ZPigsJ9b — correlation (@nosyone4) May 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Clark's request of Chalamet might be a lay-up for the former Iowa star as the actor has been a fan of basketball for quite some time. The Dune star has been at a majority of the playoff games for the New York Knicks this season, but his love for the team did not start this year. Back when the Oscar-nominated actor was just in high school, he won a social media fan contest for Knicks tickets.

The actor has brought a lot fun to the games and even had his girlfriend Kylie Jenner sitting beside him courtside for Game 4 of the Knicks and Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Semifinals last week. Currently, he is rooting the Knicks on alongside other Knicks diehard Ben Stiller at Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers.

Timothée Chalamet & Ben Stiller courtside pic.twitter.com/blH9JRjgpE — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

If any of these celebrities want to show up at a Fever game, their next one is Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m against the Atlanta Dream.