Caleb Williams is using his platform to support an important cause.

The Chicago Bears quarterback painted his nails to provide awareness of suicide prevention. He painted one hand with the movement's colors and logo and the other with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number, “988.”

Chicago nail artist Jeimy Lemus posted the photo showing off his design on her Instagram page, with the caption, “Thank you for your trust in me.”

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese shared that she was behind connecting Lemus and Williams.

“Love this. My nail tech really wanted to do his nails & she KILLED it! So proud!” she wrote on X.

Caleb Williams and Angel Reese's On What's Next

Williams wore his nail statement on for Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings. While the nail art made waves online, the Bears were unable to keep their lead in the fourth quarter and fell to the Vikings 27-24.

On the court, the Sky also had a more devastating loss to the Las Vegas Aces 61-92 on Tuesday, September 9. However, Reese was sitting on the sidelines due to being suspended for the first-half and her back injury had a flare-up that happened while she was warming up so she sat out for the remainder of the game.

Reese was suspended for the first half of the Aces game due to her comments she made about the front office, how the roster is constructed, coaching staff and some of her teammates. She also hinted at leaving the organization when her contract is up in 2027.

“I'm not settling for the same shit we did this year,” Reese said during an interview with the Chicago Tribune last week. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me.”

“We can't rely on Courtney [Vandersloot] to come back at the age that she's at,” Reese said about the franchise player. “I know she'll be a great asset for us, but we can't rely on that. We need someone probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who's been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before.”

It's been a rough week for Chicago sports but they have new opportunities this week with the Bears playing the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14 and the Sky taking on the New York Liberty on September 11.