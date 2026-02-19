Cam Newton has gone viral with his take on women's value.

The former NFL MVP was a guest on the It’s Giving podcast, which is hosted by Sarah Fontenot. She asked him, “Do you feel like women's value gets lowered when they have multiple children by multiple?”

He responded, “Women’s value gets lower the more children that they have.” Ironically, Newton has nine children by three different women.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback has four children with ex-fiancée Kia Proctor. She also has a child from a previous relationship. He also has

two children with ex LaReina Shaw and two children with his current girlfriend, Jasmin Brown.

He also revealed that he shared this advice to one of the mother's of his children and told her that she shouldn't date a man if they aren't willing to love her five kids.

This is not the first time that Newton has raised fans' eyebrows when he shared on his own podcast, Funky Friday, that he doesn't have platonic relationship with women.

“I'm not about to be around no woman platonically,” he said. “Because I'm not about to play them type of games.”

“I don't have no attractive woman that I'm cool with that I do not have plans on stabbing,” he added.

Article Continues Below

Cam Newton's take on marriage

Newton is not scared to share his opinion on relationships, including his thoughts on marriage. He shared during an appearance on The NXT Chapter podcast with Bishop T.D. Jakes last month how “a lot of worldly things that crept into” his view on marriage.

“Sister so-and-so and brother so-and-so,” he recalled, adding that kids did not see what adults were actually going through behind closed doors. “You start to realize, ‘Y’all values of marriage ain’t the same that I was used to.’”

He also made it clear that he is not against the sanctified union, even though his take could be looked at as controversial.

“It’s not that I have an issue with marriage,” he frankly. “My desire for marriage is not greater than my fear of divorce.”